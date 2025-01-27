Amazon Music India unveiled the future of podcasting at ‘India Pod Day’, marking 25 years of the 21st century

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India is proud to have presented an engaging podcast event held on January 24th, 2025, at The Habitat, Mumbai, celebrating 25 years of the 21st century at ‘India Pod Day’ in association with IVM Podcasts. The event brought together some of the most brilliant minds in the podcasting sphere, providing a platform to explore the transformative journey of podcasts in India. Featuring thought-provoking sessions and insightful discussions, the event highlighted the rapid evolution and promising future of the podcasting industry.

The evening began with From Dial-Up to Digital: India’s Cultural Journey, hosted by Kunal Vijayakar with panelists Kumar Varun and Aastha Atray Banan. They reflected on India’s cultural evolution over 25 years, from dial-up internet and Nokia phones to the 4G boom, social media, and platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Key discussions included Bollywood’s shift to global hits, the rise of OTT platforms, food delivery apps, regional cuisine, music festivals, and the changing sports landscape, particularly the IPL. The panel also explored social changes, including LGBTQ+ rights and gender roles, and shared insights into the future of Indian culture. Each panelist shared a cultural experience from the previous 25 years that they felt characterized modern India and could continue to define it for the next 25 as the session came to a close.

In another session, podcasters discussed the intriguing crime stories from 21st-century India that have captivated public imagination. These narratives, exploring dark aspects of human nature, motives, and the consequences of crime, reflect the complexities of a rapidly changing society. With cultural context and suspense, they offer a unique lens to understand the evolving dynamics of law and justice.

The second half of the evening featured When Pod Meets Pop: The Revolution of Podcasting in the 21st Century, ON ‘CYRUS SAYS’. Hosted by Cyrus Broacha, the session brought together Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastava, and Neville Shah from The Internet Said So (TISS) podcast. They discussed podcasting’s rise in India, particularly during the pandemic, with platforms like Spotify and JioSaavn fueling growth. The panel explored challenges like content saturation, language barriers, and the rise of political podcasts, with prominent politicians like Narendra Modi (who appeared on The Nikhil Kamath show) and Arvind Kejriwal (who was featured on Prakhar ke Pravachan and Raj Shamani's show) utilizing podcasts to get behind media filters.

The conversation also compared podcasting preferences in the US and India, highlighting the popularity of genres like spirituality and true crime. Indian creators, such as those behind The Desi Crime Podcast, were noted for adding local flavors to global trends. The session concluded with reflections on podcasting’s role in shaping communication and the need for innovation to overcome challenges and maintain its unique cultural identity.

Amit Doshi, Head of IVM Podcasts, said, “The second edition of India Pod Day is a testament to the thriving podcasting ecosystem in India. This event between IVM Podcasts and Amazon Music reflects our shared vision of fostering creativity and community in this space. We’re excited to witness the stories, ideas, and connections that will come to life this year.”

Country Head, Amazon Music, India, Rishabh Gupta expressed, “At Amazon Music, we are excited to join IVM Podcasts, known for its diverse and multilingual podcast network in India for this event. Our goal is to promote impactful experiences for aspiring podcasters aiming to make their mark in the industry while facilitating meaningful conversations with our talented guests. This collaboration embodies those ideals, and we’re proud to join forces with one of India’s leading podcast platforms.”

CEO of Pratilipi Ranjeet Pratap Singh shared, “As someone who has deeply admired the growth of podcasting across the world, I believe India Pod Day 2025 is a celebration of innovation and storytelling. It’s an incredible platform where creators and audiences converge to unlock the limitless potential of podcasts. We’re thrilled to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see the conversations unfold.”

Cyrus Says Podcaster Cyrus Broacha shared his thoughts and said, Podcasting is becoming a global phenomenon, and India Pod Day stands as a testament to this evolution. As we celebrated our second edition, one year after the inaugural event, I was thrilled to witness the growing enthusiasm, which extended beyond India’s borders. We received interest from several countries—Myanmar was already on board, and discussions with East Timor were underway, indicating the potential for future global expansion. India Pod Day took place at The Habitat at 6 PM on January 24th, marking a significant milestone in the growth of podcasting.”