Streaming Now! Marko Bojkovic's New Album 'Powercore' speaks of empowerment and positive accomplishments

MUMBAI: Inspired by his youthful years of playing Sonic Adventure on his Sega Dreamcast and being wondered but its luring soundtrack, Marko Bojkovic has been exploring instrumental guitar sounds for many years and is preparing to release his eighth studio album "Powercore" on January 24th, 2025 on Forerunner Recordings. With nothing but positive messaging in mind, Bojkovic encourages listeners during its seven tracks that they can accomplish anything they set their mind to and believe in themselves. In addition to the guitar work, Bojkovic played all the bass lines on "Powercore" along with recruiting guest vocals from Chris Thomas (growling vocals, clean vocals) and Gabe Vermund (clean vocals).
"This album is me finally channeling my personality in my music! Powercore is meant to be accessible to metal fans and non-metal fans alike. It's a positive listening experience that motivates the listener to go out and accomplish a task and not want to give up. Also a bit of self-reflection such as wanting a better life but having to deal with a lot of bullshit or if a best friend was a real one. A lot of metal songs seem to be about sadness and negativity, and while those songs are very cool and heartfelt, metal songs can be positive and inspire the listener to go out and achieve a set goal!" adds Marko Bojkovic.
Packing the most punch with perfectly combined progressive metal, power metal, metalcore, and djent along with influences from jazz fusion to classical music, Bojkovic's new album "Powercore" is named after his own dubbed genre of metal called Progressive PowerCore. Musically, the album's guitar solos are among the best he's ever written. As a small content creator on YouTube and Patreon, Bojkovic has become known on the internet for his economy-picking prowess, which he showcases to excellent use on the songs featured in this full-length.
Before the album officially drops, Bojkovic has teamed up with Ghost Cult Magazine for its full stream premiere, which can be heard HERE.
Recommended for fans of Trivium, Avenged Sevenfold, Periphery, Dream Theater, and Firewind, Marko Bojkovic's new album "Powercore" is available for pre-save at the following link - https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/markobojkovic/powercore
Fans interested in Bojkovic's Patreon Page to get exclusive content about his guitar playing and techniques, please subscribe at https://www.patreon.com/MarkoBojkovic
Track Listing:
1. Anesthesia (No Easy Way Out) - 3:58
2. From Within - 5:29
3. Sacrifice For Sanity - 3:50
4. What We Accomplished ft. Chris Thomas - 3:17
5. Find Your Flame ft. Johnny Ray (The Mourning) - 4:00
6. Thrown - 5:41
7. To Reminisce - 4:54
Album Length: 31:11
MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more
MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more
MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more
MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more
MUMBAI: Singapore's indie sensation, singer-songwriter and producer Shye, is starting the year off strong with a new single, "Cecilia", released...read more
MUMBAI: Releasing their fourth studio album “Nemesis” this past September via Wormholdeath Records, Canadian prog rockers The Wring marked a...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris James is set to captivate audiences once again with his fifth studio album, 'Superbloom', released on...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer Darshan Raval did officially tie the knot with his long-time best friend, Dharal Surelia, an accomplished architect...read more
MUMBAI: Inspired by his youthful years of playing Sonic Adventure on his Sega Dreamcast and being wondered but its luring soundtrack, Marko Bojkovic...read more