News |  22 Jan 2025 18:35 |  By RnMTeam

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta expresses gratitude on 'Ve Haaniyaan' completing one year and crossing 500 million streams

MUMBAI: Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s soulful hit Ve Haaniyaan, composed by Avvy Sra,DANNY and Sagar, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing one year since its release in 2024. The song has amassed over 500 million streams across platforms, becoming one of the biggest chartbusters of the year.

The heartfelt lyrics, captivating melody, and stunning visuals showcasing Ravie and Sargun’s unmatched chemistry resonated deeply with audiences, making it a global favorite. Critics praised its timeless charm, securing its spot as a cultural phenomenon.

This milestone is a testament to the collective brilliance of the artists and their impact on the music industry. Here’s to the continued magic of Ve Haaniyaan!

Ravie Dubey says, “It’s been one year since Ve Haaniyaan was released on January 19, 2024, and it has become one of the biggest songs of the year, with nearly 500 million streams across all platforms, including over 210 million views on YouTube and 5 million reels on Instagram. We are incredibly grateful for this overwhelming response and believe its success wouldn’t have been possible without divine intervention.

He added, “Both Sargun and I, along with the Dreamyata team, are deeply thankful for the global love Ve Haaniyaan has received, turning it into a true love anthem. As we continue to deliver consistent and high-quality content, we look forward to releasing more exceptional tracks this year. From all of us at Dreamyata Music and Drama, thank you for your immense support.”

