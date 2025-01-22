Manoj Kumar's Legacy Lives On: Restored patriotic classics shine on Ultra Play OTT this Republic Day

MUMBAI: India became a sovereign republic on January 26, 1950. As we celebrate the 76th Republic Day, Ultra Play OTT proudly brings the timeless legacy of Manoj Kumar, the quintessential “Bharat Kumar,” to life with a collection of restored patriotic classics. Iconic films like Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), and Purab Aur Paschim (1970) now stream in full glory, offering audiences a chance to relive the golden era of Indian cinema.

Manoj Kumar’s Shaheed, released on January 1, 1965, marked the beginning of his illustrious journey as the face of patriotic cinema. A heartfelt tribute to Bhagat Singh, the film became a box-office success and inspired Kumar to create other masterpieces such as Kranti (1981), a grand saga of India’s struggle for freedom. His films, blending poignant storytelling with stirring patriotism, continue to resonate across generations.

This carefully curated collection also features multi-starrer epics like Border, LOC Kargil, Kamal Haasan's Indian (1996), and 1942: A Love Story (1994), showcasing India’s military valor and a strong sense of patriotism. Border and LOC Kargil honor the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, while Indian tells the story of an aging freedom fighter fighting corruption in modern-day India. Notably, Indian was one of the rare films in which Kamal Haasan, in a dual role, portrayed both a freedom fighter and his son—marking a rare fusion of action, emotion, and social commentary that stands as one of the actor's most iconic performances. 1942: A Love Story, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle, blends romance with historical significance, crafting a beautifully poignant tale of love amidst war, with unforgettable music and a story that transcends time. Anil Kapoor, playing the role of Narendra, brings a deeply emotional and compelling performance as a young man torn between his love for Rajeshwari and his duty to his country, beautifully capturing the tension between personal and national identity. Thanks to Ultra Play’s meticulous restoration efforts, these cinematic treasures are now presented with enhanced visual and audio quality, preserving their timeless appeal for modern audiences.

With Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shaheed, 1942: A Love Story, and the powerful patriotic sagas now available for streaming, Ultra Play OTT brings together a captivating line-up that truly celebrates the spirit of India.

Ultra Play has been offering a nostalgic trip to Hindi cinema with its unique ‘Har Pal Filmy’ approach since its launch this year. Featuring over 2000 curated films across various genres, this OTT app is designed to resonate with family audiences and celebrate the golden eras of Bollywood, making it a true haven for film lovers.