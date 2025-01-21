Carrie Underwood delivers impromptu a Cappella performance of “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s second inauguration

MUMBAI: United States music star Carrie Underwood captivated attendees with an unexpected a cappella rendition of “America the Beautiful” during President Donald Trump’s second inauguration ceremony on Monday.
The performance, delivered in the US Capitol Rotunda, followed technical issues with her pre-recorded backing track. Shortly after Trump’s oath of office and inaugural speech, the sound system malfunctioned, leaving Underwood momentarily silent.
Carrie Underwood sings 'America the Beautiful' a cappella after the soundtrack didn't turn on.
Perfectly executed. pic.twitter.com/soACoVaRyj
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025
After conferring with a technician, she addressed the audience, saying, “If you know the words, help me out here,” and began singing without accompaniment. Dressed in a light grey sheath dress, she was soon joined by the Armed Forces Chorus and attendees, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, departing Vice President Kamala Harris, and tech leaders Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Elon Musk.
Following the heartfelt performance, Underwood thanked the audience for their support, greeted outgoing President Joe Biden, and proceeded to meet newly inaugurated President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
The ceremony, marking Trump’s inauguration as the 47th US president, was held indoors due to Washington DC’s cold weather.
