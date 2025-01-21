Arpita Chakraborty's "Akhiyaan Barse" - A Heartfelt Tribute to the Families of Indian Soldiers

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Indian Army Day, renowned Mumbai-based Playback Singer and Songwriter Arpita Chakraborty has released her soul-stirring new single, "Akhiyaan Barse."

In a moving collaboration with Dhaani Music, the song pays a poignant tribute to the unsung heroes behind every soldier — their families. The song encapsulates the silent strength, unwavering patience, and sacrifice that these families endure while their loved ones serve on the frontlines, protecting the nation. Directed by the talented Sandeep Kurup and produced by Keya Gupta, "Akhiyaan Barse" comes alive through a beautiful composition by Kaushal Mahavir and heartfelt lyrics penned by Shweta Raj.

Arpita's ethereal voice weaves a tapestry of emotions, perfectly capturing the essence of love and longing that words often fail to convey. The music video, which premiered on January 20th, complements the song with poignant visuals, further magnifying the emotional depth of the narrative. Released on January 15th — Indian Army Day — the song has already begun to resonate deeply with listeners, generating a buzz across the music industry.

Praised by Industry Veterans, including Boman Irani, "Akhiyaan Barse" showcases Arpita's incredible vocal prowess, leaving audiences spellbound. Her voice not only soothes but also evokes the silent, yet powerful, stories of sacrifice and courage that define the lives of Army families. With such a heartfelt offering, Arpita Chakraborty has once again proven her ability to bring emotional depth to music, and we eagerly await her future creations.

"Akhiyaan Barse" is destined to become a timeless anthem, honoring the silent strength of those who stand strong in the shadows of their loved ones’ service.