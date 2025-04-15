Katy Perry soars to space with all-woman Blue origin crew in historic mission

MUMBAI: Pop icon Katy Perry made history on Monday as the most high-profile member of an all-woman spaceflight, blasting off aboard one of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rockets. The “Firework” and “California Gurls” singer joined five other women—among them Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez—for the sub-orbital journey that reached more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) above Earth.
The launch took place around 8:30 a.m. local time from West Texas, with the fully automated New Shepard rocket lifting off vertically. Mid-flight, the crew capsule separated from the booster before descending back to Earth, slowed by parachutes and a retro-thruster. The mission lasted roughly 10 minutes from launch to landing, offering passengers a brief experience of weightlessness beyond the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.
This flight marked the first all-woman space crew since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo mission in 1963, and the 11th human spaceflight for Blue Origin. The company, which has been offering space tourism for several years, does not disclose the price of tickets aboard its New Shepard spacecraft.
Joining Perry and Sanchez were TV journalist Gayle King, former NASA aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Amanda Nguyen, a civil rights activist and founder of Rise, a nonprofit advocating for sexual assault survivors.
Speaking to Elle magazine ahead of the mission, Perry said her journey was deeply personal: “I’m doing this for my daughter Daisy, to show her there are no limits to her dreams.” She added, “I can’t wait to see the inspiration in her eyes when she sees that rocket take off and realizes her mom went to space.”
In an Instagram video, Perry revealed an emotional coincidence: the capsule she flew in was named the “Tortoise” and adorned with a feather—both childhood nicknames from her parents. “There are no coincidences,” she said. “I feel like something bigger than me is steering the ship.”
Media legend Oprah Winfrey was on-site to support her close friend Gayle King, adding even more star power to the occasion. The mission follows the trend of Blue Origin enlisting notable personalities—like William Shatner—to maintain public fascination with commercial space travel amid growing competition in the private space race.
For Perry, who first skyrocketed to fame in 2008 with her breakout hit “I Kissed a Girl,” this flight was more than a thrill—it was a message. A message about empowerment, possibility, and breaking new ground, one launch at a time.
MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more
MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more
MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more
MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more
MUMBAI: K-pop’s Desi Darling is back — and this time, he’s bringing Tamil swag like never before! Global K-sensation AOORA is turning up the heat...read more
MUMBAI: In the heart of bustling Comic Con Mumbai, where cosplayers reigned and comics flew off the shelves, a vibrant salon of It’s A Girl Thing (...read more
MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is opening up about the possibility of his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, joining the entertainment industry one day...read more
MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise return to the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 11, marking his...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is making headlines once again - this time for stepping away from the fashion label he co-founded, while also publicly...read more