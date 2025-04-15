Nick Jonas calls the idea of daughter Malti entering showbiz 'scary' as her and Priyanka Chopra prioritize her freedom

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is opening up about the possibility of his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, joining the entertainment industry one day — and he admits the thought is “scary.”

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick spoke candidly about navigating parenthood in the spotlight. When asked about whether he’d be comfortable with Malti pursuing a career in showbiz, the pop star said it would ultimately be her decision. “We have talked about it a lot. It’s going to be her choice,” Nick shared. “We have a three-year-old, and she loves to sing. I think a career in entertainment is a wonderful career. It’s also scary as a parent to think about all the things that I went through, my wife has gone through in her career.”

He added, “Your one job in life is to protect your kids, but it’s also to let them fly and live their life. So anyway, she’s singing a ton and I’m like, ‘Uh-oh.’”

Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti in 2022 via surrogacy and have since been raising her in Los Angeles, balancing their global careers and parenthood. The couple, who got married in 2018 with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies in India, continue to share glimpses of their family life while fiercely guarding Malti’s privacy.

Priyanka, too, has emphasized the importance of creating a nurturing environment for her daughter. In an earlier interview with India Today, she said, “I think children are not born to us, they are born through us to have their own lives. My mom always said that I’m your safe space. That’s what I want to be for Malti — her safe space and let her do whatever she wants.”

The actress was recently in India filming her upcoming pan-India project with Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli. She also has Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the pipeline, and fans continue to wait for updates on her much-anticipated Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.