Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella set cut short by sudden Mic Glitch, leaves fans in silence

MUMBAI: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s high-energy Coachella set came to an abrupt and confusing end on Sunday night after her microphone unexpectedly cut out mid-performance. As the second-highest billed act of the day, Megan had just wrapped “Big Ole Freak” and was gearing up to launch into her fiery track “Mamushi” when the stage’s sound abruptly went silent.

The glitch occurred at around 9:27 p.m.—two minutes past her scheduled end time at the Empire Polo Club. While livestream viewers briefly heard the beat for “Mamushi,” those in the crowd were met with total silence. Confused fans responded with boos and chants of “Megan!” as she tried speaking into the mic, her words inaudible.

Despite the technical failure, Megan powered through the routine silently with her dancers, all moving with visible uncertainty. After about a minute, she and her crew took a final bow and exited the stage without a word being heard. The visuals for “Mamushi” faded from the LED screens, replaced by a wide camera shot of the now-empty stage.

The incident quickly lit up social media, with one Reddit user summing up the mood perfectly: “Not Megan Thee Silenced?”—a post accompanied by a meme of Oprah Winfrey asking, “Were you silent? Or were you SILENCED?”

Although her set featured surprise appearances by Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét, and Ciara, it notably missed a live performance of “WAP” with Cardi B due to the early cutoff. Post Malone, the night’s headliner, was up next at 10:25 p.m., likely prompting the strict schedule enforcement.

Despite the fumble, Megan’s commitment to finishing the performance in silence highlighted her professionalism and presence—but the sudden ending undeniably left fans feeling shortchanged after an otherwise electric show.