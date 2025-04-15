RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Apr 2025 15:55 |  By RnMTeam

Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella set cut short by sudden Mic Glitch, leaves fans in silence

MUMBAI: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s high-energy Coachella set came to an abrupt and confusing end on Sunday night after her microphone unexpectedly cut out mid-performance. As the second-highest billed act of the day, Megan had just wrapped “Big Ole Freak” and was gearing up to launch into her fiery track “Mamushi” when the stage’s sound abruptly went silent.

The glitch occurred at around 9:27 p.m.—two minutes past her scheduled end time at the Empire Polo Club. While livestream viewers briefly heard the beat for “Mamushi,” those in the crowd were met with total silence. Confused fans responded with boos and chants of “Megan!” as she tried speaking into the mic, her words inaudible.

Despite the technical failure, Megan powered through the routine silently with her dancers, all moving with visible uncertainty. After about a minute, she and her crew took a final bow and exited the stage without a word being heard. The visuals for “Mamushi” faded from the LED screens, replaced by a wide camera shot of the now-empty stage.

The incident quickly lit up social media, with one Reddit user summing up the mood perfectly: “Not Megan Thee Silenced?”—a post accompanied by a meme of Oprah Winfrey asking, “Were you silent? Or were you SILENCED?”

Although her set featured surprise appearances by Queen Latifah, Victoria Monét, and Ciara, it notably missed a live performance of “WAP” with Cardi B due to the early cutoff. Post Malone, the night’s headliner, was up next at 10:25 p.m., likely prompting the strict schedule enforcement.

Despite the fumble, Megan’s commitment to finishing the performance in silence highlighted her professionalism and presence—but the sudden ending undeniably left fans feeling shortchanged after an otherwise electric show.

Tags
Megan Thee Stallion Coachella music
Related news
 | 15 Apr 2025

Terrifying on-stage fall: D4VD takes a sudden tumble during Coachella performance

MUMBAI: In a shocking and unexpected moment at Coachella, rising music star D4VD suffered a dramatic fall during his live set, sending waves of concern through the crowd and across social media.

read more
 | 15 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025: From Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK, and Becky B most daring fashion moments

MUMBAI: When it comes to festival clout, nowhere does it quite like the Colorado desert. Each year, Coachella transforms the sands into a playground of music, fashion, and unforgettable moments—and this year’s edition has already proven to be one for the books.

read more
 | 15 Apr 2025

BLACKPINK Jennie shines solo at Coachella with genre-bending set and star power to Match

MUMBAI: Without the momentum of a wildly popular HBO murder-vacation series to boost her, Jennie of BLACKPINK arguably had the steeper hill to climb between her and bandmate Lisa’s solo performances this past weekend.

read more
 | 15 Apr 2025

Nick Jonas calls the idea of daughter Malti entering showbiz 'scary' as her and Priyanka Chopra prioritize her freedom

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is opening up about the possibility of his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, joining the entertainment industry one day — and he admits the thought is “scary.”

read more
 | 15 Apr 2025

It's A Girl Thing (IAGT) At Mumbai Comic Con brings together women to celebrate sisterhood, love, and hope

MUMBAI: In the heart of bustling Comic Con Mumbai, where cosplayers reigned and comics flew off the shelves, a vibrant salon of It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT) was oozing sass, stories, and also a major main character energy!

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

top# 5 articles

1
It's A Girl Thing (IAGT) At Mumbai Comic Con brings together women to celebrate sisterhood, love, and hope

MUMBAI: In the heart of bustling Comic Con Mumbai, where cosplayers reigned and comics flew off the shelves, a vibrant salon of It’s A Girl Thing (...read more

2
Nick Jonas calls the idea of daughter Malti entering showbiz 'scary' as her and Priyanka Chopra prioritize her freedom

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is opening up about the possibility of his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, joining the entertainment industry one day...read more

3
MGK makes surprise Coachella appearance after welcoming second daughter

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise return to the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 11, marking his...read more

4
Justin Bieber cuts ties with Drew House, slams paparazzi in emotional outburst

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is making headlines once again - this time for stepping away from the fashion label he co-founded, while also publicly...read more

5
BLACKPINK Jennie shines solo at Coachella with genre-bending set and star power to Match

MUMBAI: Without the momentum of a wildly popular HBO murder-vacation series to boost her, Jennie of BLACKPINK arguably had the steeper hill to climb...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games