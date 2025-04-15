BLACKPINK Lisa and Rose cheer Jennie on during her shining solo Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Jennie made a dazzling solo debut at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday night (April 13), lighting up the Outdoor Stage in Indio, California. The 29-year-old K-pop icon was cheered on by her BLACKPINK bandmates Lisa and Rose, who stood front row and even formed a heart for Jennie to see mid-performance.
While Lisa wowed fans with her own solo set on Friday—supported by Jennie and Rosé—Jisoo was noticeably absent from the festival.
Jennie’s powerhouse setlist included hits like “Filter,” “Mantra,” “Handlebars,” “Start a War,” “Zen,” “F.T.S.,” and a surprise performance of “Damn Right” alongside Kali Uchis. She closed the night with “Starlight,” leaving fans in awe.
Celebrities spotted at the show included Cara Delevingne, Renee Rapp and her partner Towa Bird, and Humberto Leon.
MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more
MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more
MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more
MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more
MUMBAI: In the heart of bustling Comic Con Mumbai, where cosplayers reigned and comics flew off the shelves, a vibrant salon of It’s A Girl Thing (...read more
MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is opening up about the possibility of his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, joining the entertainment industry one day...read more
MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise return to the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 11, marking his...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is making headlines once again - this time for stepping away from the fashion label he co-founded, while also publicly...read more
MUMBAI: Without the momentum of a wildly popular HBO murder-vacation series to boost her, Jennie of BLACKPINK arguably had the steeper hill to climb...read more