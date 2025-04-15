BLACKPINK Lisa and Rose cheer Jennie on during her shining solo Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Jennie made a dazzling solo debut at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday night (April 13), lighting up the Outdoor Stage in Indio, California. The 29-year-old K-pop icon was cheered on by her BLACKPINK bandmates Lisa and Rose, who stood front row and even formed a heart for Jennie to see mid-performance.

While Lisa wowed fans with her own solo set on Friday—supported by Jennie and Rosé—Jisoo was noticeably absent from the festival.

Jennie’s powerhouse setlist included hits like “Filter,” “Mantra,” “Handlebars,” “Start a War,” “Zen,” “F.T.S.,” and a surprise performance of “Damn Right” alongside Kali Uchis. She closed the night with “Starlight,” leaving fans in awe.

Celebrities spotted at the show included Cara Delevingne, Renee Rapp and her partner Towa Bird, and Humberto Leon.