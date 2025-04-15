RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Apr 2025 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK Lisa and Rose cheer Jennie on during her shining solo Coachella debut

MUMBAI: Jennie made a dazzling solo debut at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday night (April 13), lighting up the Outdoor Stage in Indio, California. The 29-year-old K-pop icon was cheered on by her BLACKPINK bandmates Lisa and Rose, who stood front row and even formed a heart for Jennie to see mid-performance.

While Lisa wowed fans with her own solo set on Friday—supported by Jennie and Rosé—Jisoo was noticeably absent from the festival.

Jennie’s powerhouse setlist included hits like “Filter,” “Mantra,” “Handlebars,” “Start a War,” “Zen,” “F.T.S.,” and a surprise performance of “Damn Right” alongside Kali Uchis. She closed the night with “Starlight,” leaving fans in awe.

Celebrities spotted at the show included Cara Delevingne, Renee Rapp and her partner Towa Bird, and Humberto Leon.

Tags
Lisa Rose Jennie BLACKPINK
Related news
 | 15 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025: From Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK, and Becky B most daring fashion moments

MUMBAI: When it comes to festival clout, nowhere does it quite like the Colorado desert. Each year, Coachella transforms the sands into a playground of music, fashion, and unforgettable moments—and this year’s edition has already proven to be one for the books.

read more
 | 15 Apr 2025

BLACKPINK Jennie shines solo at Coachella with genre-bending set and star power to Match

MUMBAI: Without the momentum of a wildly popular HBO murder-vacation series to boost her, Jennie of BLACKPINK arguably had the steeper hill to climb between her and bandmate Lisa’s solo performances this past weekend.

read more
 | 14 Apr 2025

Rose shares sweet moment with Lisa’s mom during BLACKPINK Star’s Coachella Set, fans call it “Family Goals”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa set the Sahara Stage on fire with her electrifying Elastigirl performance at Coachella on April 11, 2025 - but it wasn’t just her performance that had fans emotional.

read more
 | 14 Apr 2025

BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets Coachella 2025 ablaze with electrifying ‘Elastigirl’ performance

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa delivered a show-stopping solo performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, lighting up the stage with her hit track Elastigirl from her latest album ALTER EGO.

read more
 | 11 Apr 2025

BLACKPINK’s Jennie sets new records with ‘Ruby’ and Apple Music Chart dominance

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie continues to make waves in the global music scene, becoming the first K-pop soloist to have multiple solo songs charting on Apple Music’s Global Top 100 for an entire month as of April 9, 2025.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

top# 5 articles

1
It's A Girl Thing (IAGT) At Mumbai Comic Con brings together women to celebrate sisterhood, love, and hope

MUMBAI: In the heart of bustling Comic Con Mumbai, where cosplayers reigned and comics flew off the shelves, a vibrant salon of It’s A Girl Thing (...read more

2
Nick Jonas calls the idea of daughter Malti entering showbiz 'scary' as her and Priyanka Chopra prioritize her freedom

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is opening up about the possibility of his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, joining the entertainment industry one day...read more

3
MGK makes surprise Coachella appearance after welcoming second daughter

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly made a surprise return to the stage at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 11, marking his...read more

4
Justin Bieber cuts ties with Drew House, slams paparazzi in emotional outburst

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is making headlines once again - this time for stepping away from the fashion label he co-founded, while also publicly...read more

5
BLACKPINK Jennie shines solo at Coachella with genre-bending set and star power to Match

MUMBAI: Without the momentum of a wildly popular HBO murder-vacation series to boost her, Jennie of BLACKPINK arguably had the steeper hill to climb...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games