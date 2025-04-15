Coachella 2025: From Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK, and Becky B most daring fashion moments

MUMBAI: When it comes to festival clout, nowhere does it quite like the Colorado desert. Each year, Coachella transforms the sands into a playground of music, fashion, and unforgettable moments—and this year’s edition has already proven to be one for the books. Kicking off the festivities in true spectacle fashion, Lady Gaga closed out day one with a performance that can only be described as legendary.

Making her grand return to the Coachella stage, Gaga delivered a headlining set packed with theatrical flair and high-octane drama. She opened with “Bloody Mary” draped in gothic grandeur—a flowing crimson cape by emerging designer Sam Lewis, who also dressed her for the 67th Grammy Awards earlier this year. From there, it was a full-on couture parade: a corseted creation by Dilara Findikoglu, futuristic metalwear by Manuel Albarran, and a breathtaking feathered white look by Matières Fécales for her explosive “Bad Romance” finale.

But Gaga wasn’t the only showstopper in the desert. As always, Coachella doubled as a catwalk for stars and fans alike. Charli XCX and Lisa turned heads with bold, skin-baring performance looks, while festival-goers embraced the aesthetic in their own right—rocking everything from vintage band tees and baggy denim to sun-shielding accessories like cowboy hats, statement shades, and knotted scarves.

In the crowd, celebrity sightings added to the buzz. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie were spotted cheering on Lisa, while The White Lotus stars Tayme Thapthimthong and Patrick Schwarzenegger showed up to support. Charli XCX’s “brat” stage was another hotspot, drawing a front-row crew of It-girls like Gabbriette, Quenlin Blackwell, and Alex Consani.

From Gaga’s genre-defying spectacle to the desert’s ever-evolving style scene, Coachella’s opening weekend has once again proven that it’s not just a music festival—it’s a full-blown cultural moment.

