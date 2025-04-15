Terrifying on-stage fall: D4VD takes a sudden tumble during Coachella performance

MUMBAI: In a shocking and unexpected moment at Coachella, rising music star D4VD suffered a dramatic fall during his live set, sending waves of concern through the crowd and across social media. Known for his hit “Here With Me,” the singer was in the midst of an electrifying performance when he suddenly lost his balance and took a hard tumble on stage.
The incident, caught on camera by multiple audience members, quickly went viral—turning what was meant to be a career-defining set into a moment of fear and uncertainty for fans and crew alike.
