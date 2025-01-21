Addy Nagar and Ydv Shiva drop their latest single “Outta Control”

In a bold declaration of freedom and unrestrained living, Addy Nagar drops his latest single, "Outta Control," a high-energy anthem that’s destined to resonate with the rebellious spirit of today’s youth. Featuring the dynamic rap prowess of Ydv Shiva, the track is a powerful ode to living life unapologetically, without boundaries or limitations.

Set against the backdrop of Ghaziabad's vibrant streets, "Outta Control" takes listeners on a wild ride, capturing the essence of a lifestyle that refuses to be tamed. From cruising in their signature Scorpio to embracing every moment with ferocity, Addy Nagar and his crew paint a picture of a world where freedom reigns supreme.

The track pulsates with electrifying beats, making it impossible not to groove to its rhythm. The lyrics are a raw and vivid depiction of a life lived on the edge, showcasing Addy Nagar's unique perspective. The music video is a cinematic experience, featuring stunning visuals and sleek choreography that perfectly complement the song’s rebellious theme.

”Outta Control’ is a reflection of my journey and the freedom to live life without limits” says Addy Nagar ”It's about embracing who you are, taking risks, and not letting anyone dictate your path. With this track, I wanted to capture the raw energy of the streets and the spirit of being unapologetically yourself. This is my anthem for everyone out there who’s ready to break free and own their story”

”When Addy brought me 'Outta Control,' I knew it wasn’t just another track, it was a statement. My rap on this song is a reflection of the hustle, the grind, and the freedom we chase every day. It's raw, it's real, and it’s for everyone who’s ever felt unstoppable in their own skin” adds Ydv Shiva