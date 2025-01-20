Swastik Productions unveils Chalo Kumbh - A techno-fusion tribute for Maha Kumbh 2025

MUMBAI: In auspicious celebration of the Maha Kumbh, Swastik Productions unveils Chalo Kumbh, an electrifying techno-fusion that merges the sacred with the modern. This unique song blends timeless hymns with dynamic techno rap, creating a powerful sound that resonates across generations. With Chalo Kumbh, Swastik Productions aims to honor tradition while sparking meaningful conversations, bringing the ancient spirit of the Kumbh into relevance for today’s youth.

Listen to the song here :

Chalo Kumbh blends the ancient power of the Aghori mantra, traditionally used to invoke Lord Shiva’s blessings and overcome obstacles, with the dynamic energy of modern EDM. This innovative fusion creates a captivating soundscape that is both spiritually resonant and contemporary. Sung by the versatile Akash Tripathi, known for his unique mix of hip-hop, indie-pop, and EDM, the track brings traditional mantras into the digital age. This pioneering fusion makes ancient spirituality accessible and energizing, inviting young listeners to connect with the timeless essence of the Maha Kumbh in a way they can relate to.

Adding to this, Siddharth Kumar Tewary said “Chalo Kumbh is our artistic attempt to push boundaries and reimagine how we connect with the sacred. By blending traditional hymns with modern beats, we aim to create a bridge between generations. The Maha Kumbh symbolizes a convergence of faith and culture through this track, we seek to capture its essence. At Swastik Productions, we are committed to innovating the devotional music space by adapting modern-age music and blending it with techno-fusion rap, creating a unique soundscape that transcends traditional boundaries and resonates with audiences worldwide.”

With Chalo Kumbh, Swastik Productions invites the world to experience the magic of Mahakumbh in a modern, immersive way that celebrates cultural heritage and innovation. This fusion of tradition and modernity is poised to make a lasting impact, connecting listeners and sparking a new conversation about the significance of the Maha Kumbh in the digital age.