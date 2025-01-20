King & Ikka collaborate for the first single of 2025 titled 'PRAY'

MUMBAI: King who is behind chart-topping tracks like Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekhle, is gearing up to kickstart 2025 with a bang.Teaming up with Ikka, the duo is all set to drop their latest track PRAY on January 17. Featuring Priyanka Chahar, with music by Hiten and lyrics written by both King and Ikka, this track promises to set the tone for the year in the most electrifying way possible. King took to Instagram to share the exciting news, saying, "Presenting Ustaad Ikka and King’s collaboration... the first tune of the year will reach your ears on the 17th of this month.
This isn’t the first time King and Ikka have worked together. They previously collaborated on the song Mashiney for King's Monopoly Moves album, and their collaboration left an unforgettable impact on the audience. Fans are already buzzing with excitement, eagerly waiting to see what magic the duo has stirred up this time.
