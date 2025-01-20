Jasleen Royal surprises fans with limited edition merch

MUMBAI: After lighting up the stage with her performance as the opening act for Coldplay’s critically acclaimed Music of the Spheres tour, India’s loved pop sensation Jasleen Royal has teamed up with The Souled Store to unveil a limited-edition merch collection. This exclusive drop perfectly captures Jasleen’s signature style, refreshing, soulful vibe and creative energy.
The buzz and excitement surrounding Jasleen Royal’s performance at Coldplay's iconic Music of the Spheres tour is at an all-time high. A trailblazer of Indian pop, Jasleen is not only a singer, but also a composer, songwriter, performer and producer, who has been taking Indian pop music to new heights. In the lead-up to her opening performance for Coldplay’s globally renowned Music of the Spheres tour, Jasleen has been keeping her fans close through every step of the journey, from rehearsals to prep moments shared on social media, she also shared the same on her Whatsapp channel. To make this experience even more meaningful, she has collaborated with The Souled Store to launch a special, limited-edition merchandise, allowing fans to connect with her journey in a personal and tangible way.
Speaking about the collaboration with Jasleen Royal, Vedang Patel, Co-founder of The Souled Store, shared, “We’re beyond excited to see Jasleen Royal set a new milestone as the only Indian singer to open for Coldplay at their upcoming concerts in India. It’s even more special that she’s collaborating with us to curate a new collection of T-shirts that reflect her unique style. Her ability to seamlessly blend music, fashion, and personality resonates with so many, and we can’t wait to see her shine on every stage that she takes on".
Jasleen Royal, India’s pop sensation, known for chart-topping hits and genre-defying style, is all set to light up the stage tomorrow as she opens for Coldplay. The exclusive limited-edition merchandise is now available online.
