News |  20 Jan 2025 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

Jasleen Royal reigns high! Opens for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres India tour. Shares the stage with Chris Martin

MUMBAI: India’s leading pop icon, Jasleen Royal took the stage as the only Indian act opening Coldplay’s critically acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, delivering a performance that was powerful, soulful and magical! She commanded the stage with a performance filled with her dreamy vocals, and unmatched charisma. In addition, Jasleen Royal and Chris Martin shared the stage for a rendition of “We Pray” which had the entire stadium sing along with them. Jasleen’s entrance was magnetic, immediately drawing the crowd in with her soulful voice and infectious energy and her opening song - Love You Zindagi. Her performance wasn’t just a musical showcase - it was an emotional journey that had fans singing along and cheering at every note. Jasleen’s set included her chart-topping hits like Sahiba, Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, Heeriye, Ranjha, and many more. Through her performance at Coldplay’s iconic Music of the Spheres World tour, Jasleen Royal has brought back the essence of what it means to be a true pop icon. Jasleen’s stage presence radiated confidence and was a testament to her connection with her fans and audience. Jasleen’s journey as a girl from Ludhiana to a self-made artist redefining Indian pop, and becoming the first Indian pop icon to open for Coldplay for their globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is nothing short of extraordinary. Her ability to redefine Indian pop while maintaining an authentic and relatable connection with her fans has positioned her as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. Her performance last night further solidified her status as a game-changer in the music industry. This performance marks a new chapter in Jasleen’s already illustrious career. Her innovative and original approach to music and her ability to push boundaries have won her love from fans that transcends boundaries and has opened doors for her that elevate Indian pop music to new heights As the crowd erupted into cheers and applause during her closing notes, one thing was established —Jasleen Royal isn’t just a performer; she’s a phenomenon! Her journey continues to inspire countless fans, and her performance at Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres tour will undoubtedly be remembered by all the attendees. Stay tuned for her performance on the 19th and 21st of January in Mumbai and 25th and 26th January in Ahmedabad.

