Toronto's Derev returns with new single 'Cyclone' ahead of upcoming album 'Troubled Mind'

MUMBAI: Toronto, Canada's progressive metal band Derev is unveiling their latest single “Cyclone” a dynamic exploration of inner turmoil and redemption that showcases the band's evolution while staying true to their signature sound. The track follows their earlier single “Room 9” and is the latest preview of their highly awaited first full-length album “Troubled Mind” slated for release on March 26, 2025. The band comments on the lyrical content:
“Building on the narrative, this song revolves around the negative thoughts that plague our minds, constantly reminding us of our perceived unworthiness and shortcomings. This mental state, "Imposter Syndrome" makes us doubt our skills and successes, leaving us feeling unworthy, ashamed, and fearful of being exposed.”
“Cyclone” demonstrates Derev's masterful blend of technical prowess and emotional depth, featuring intricate instrumentation that builds from a tension-filled atmosphere to a captivating climax. The song opens with a haunting guitar riff that gradually intensifies as layers of bass and drums create an underlying sense of unrest. This tension ultimately gives way to a soaring, heartwarming guitar solo that brings a moment of clarity before concluding with a memorable cliffhanger riff.
The forthcoming album "Troubled Mind" promises to take listeners on an emotional journey, featuring both energetic highs and poignant lows. It is recommended for fans of Opeth, Dream Theater, and Porcupine Tree.
Watch and listen to the lyric video for “Cyclone” at https://youtu.be/1il9zsnxl0U
Spotify - https://show.co/XRS9Tlm
Due out March 26, 2025, "Troubled Mind" is available for album pre-order at https://www.derevmusic.com/store
First single - Animated video for “Room 9” at https://youtu.be/ryl-vajc7-M
Track Listing:
1. Buried Voice (7:23)
2. Cyclone (5:39)
3. Crawl Space (1:16)
4. Room 9 (6:15)
5. Paracusia (4:35)
6. Tides of Time (5:59)
7. Darker Self (5:44)
8. Trace Within (5:01)
Album Band Line Up:
Adel Saflou - Vocals
Armando Bablanian - Guitar
Michel Karakach - Drums
Stan Komarovsky - Bass
Ran Zehavi - Keys
Live Band Line Up:
Mike Symons - Vocals
Armando Bablanian - Guitar
Michel Karakach - Drums
Stan Komarovsky - Bass
Ran Zehavi - Keys
