News |  11 Jan 2025 12:55 |  By RnMTeam

India’s classical legends to shine at 26th Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav 2025

MUMBAI: Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav , one of India’s most esteemed classical music and dance festivals, is set to return for its 26th edition from January 10th to 12th, 2025 at Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi . Organized by Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts under the guidance of Padma Bhushan Dr. Uma Sharma and Dr. Vinay Bharat Ram, this three-day extravaganza will begin each evening at 6 PM.

This year’s festival promises a mesmerising lineup of India’s finest maestros and performers, featuring Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia (Flute), Begum Parween Sultana (Vocal), Smt. Shubha Mudgal (Vocal), Ustad F. Wasifuddin Dagar (Vocal), Ustad Shujat Khan (Sitar), Pt. Vishwamohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena) & Pt. Salil Bhatt (Satvik Veena) accompanied by Manganiyars from Rajasthan, Dr. Uma Sharma with her disciples (Kathak), Pt. Tejendra Narayan Majumdar (Sarod) and an amazing Jugalbandi by Pt. Shubhendra Rao (Sitar) and Vidushi Saskia Rao (Cello).

The festival, a unique homage to the legendary Swami Haridas and Tansen, has grown tremendously over its 25-year journey, creating a platform for luminaries of Indian classical music and dance while attracting larger audiences each year. Dr. Uma Sharma’s vision to inspire the younger generation to embrace India’s cultural heritage is brought to life through the intimate Mehfil Andaaz, replicating the traditional guru-shishya parampara.

Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, the principal sponsor, along with support from Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan (Uma Sharma School of Dance & Music) HCL, Indian National Theatre Trust, Modern School, and Art Karat, ensures that the event continues to be a beacon of India’s rich cultural heritage.

Talking about this initiative, Dr. Uma Sharma said, “ While today’s youth gravitate toward Western and pop music, it’s imperative to preserve and promote the timeless legacy of Indian classical arts. This festival aims to inspire the next generation to cherish our musical heritage .”

Mark your calendars for this unforgettable journey into the soul of Indian classical music and dance. Admission is free, and all enthusiasts are invited to experience the finest traditions of Indian art and culture. Invitation cards for this grand event are available at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House, and Uma Sharma Dance School, 52 Community Centre, East of Kailash.

