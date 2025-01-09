PIV celebrates 10-year anniversary with spectacular festival on May 30th and announces full lineup

MUMBAI: Renowned Dutch record label PIV is celebrating a decade of shaping the house music scene with an unforgettable series of events throughout the upcoming year. The first milestone event will take place on May 30th at the iconic Noorderlicht on the NDSM Wharf in Amsterdam, promising an electrifying experience for house music enthusiasts worldwide.

PIV has become synonymous with innovative beats, legendary parties, and its unparalleled B2B energy. The first anniversary festival will be no exception. Attendees can look forward to surprising B2B sets, performances by PIV legends and the unmistakable vibe that has defined the label over the years.

Today PIV announces the full lineup, which promises an unforgettable night of cutting-edge house music. The event is headlined by PIV founder Prunk, Benny Rodrigues, M-High, Dungeon Meat, Kolter, and Sidney Charles. Joining them are a stellar array of talent, including Chesster, Dennis Quin, Iris Menza, Jesse Maas, Job de Jong, Ruze, Wendel Sield and many more. With this full lineup, fans can expect an electrifying experience and there’s still more excitement to come—stay tuned for future reveals!

Full lineup (A-Z)

Artmann

Benny Rodrigues

Chesster

Dennis Quin

Dungeon Meat

Iris Menza

Jesse Maas

Job de Jong

Julian Anthony

Kellie Allen

Kolter

Makèz

M-High

Noumé

Prunk

Project89

Retrouve

Robbie Doherty

Ruze

Sidney Charles

Wendel Sield

A Global Celebration

The Amsterdam festival marks just one of many celebrations around the world to honor PIV’s 10-year milestone. The label has already brought its signature sound to fans in cities like Barcelona, Ibiza, London, Tulum, and Berlin. Each event has showcased the unique spirit of PIV, uniting house music lovers from across the globe. To celebrate their decade long reign PIV will host events not only in Amsterdam, but also in LA, Miami, London, Bali, Ibiza and many more exciting places all over the world. Join PIV in celebrating their 10-year anniversary and keep an eye out on their social media channels for more announcements, ticket info and more.

Early bird tickets for PIV 10-year festival are now available. Demand is expected to be high so, don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this celebration and witness history in the making.

For tickets and more information, head to PIV’s website.