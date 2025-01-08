Music Festival: C.R. Vyas Vandana on January 9, 10 at Veer Savarkar auditorium

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Lalit Kala Nidhi, a charitable trust dedicated to the propagation of Indian classical music, is proud to present the 23rd edition of “C.R. VYAS VANDANA,” a memorial program honouring the legendary vocalist and Padma Bhushan awardee, the late Pandit C.R. Vyas. This annual event will take place on January 9 and 10, 2025, at Veer Savarkar Auditorium, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai, starting at 7:00 PM on both days.

Programme Schedule

Day 1: Thursday, January 9, 2025

The evening will commence with a vocal recital by Shri Dhananjay Joshi from Nanded, Maharashtra. An accomplished classical vocalist, Shri Joshi is also renowned for his mastery of Marathi Natya Sangeet. He began his musical journey under the guidance of Pandit Kamlakar Paralikar in Parbhani and later trained with Pandit Ramesh Kanole for over 17 years. He further honed his craft under the tutelage of the legendary vocalist Pandit Ajay Pohankar for 15 years. Shri Joshi will be accompanied by Mahesh Kanole on tabla and Shri Niranjan Lele on harmonium.

The first day will conclude with a sitar recital by Padma Bhushan Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee, a maestro of the Imdadkhani Gharana. With a career spanning over five decades, Pandit Mukherjee has performed globally and holds the distinction of performing at the House of Commons in London. The renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray hailed him as the “Sitar Artiste of the Century.” He will be accompanied by Shri Soumen Nandy from Kolkata on tabla.

Day 2: Friday, January 10, 2025

The second evening will begin with a vocal recital by Sharvari Nagvekar Vaidya, a senior disciple of veteran vocalist Pandit Suhas Vyas, the eldest son and disciple of the late Pandit C.R. Vyas. Sharvari will be accompanied by Tanay Rege on tabla and Shri Dnyaneshwar Sonawane on harmonium.

The festival will conclude with a tabla jugalbandi featuring the legendary Pandit Anindo Chatterjee and his son, Shri Anubrata Chatterjee. Pandit Chatterjee, a maestro of the Farrukhabad Gharana, was a disciple of the great Pandit Jnan Prakash Ghosh. In addition to his solo performances, Pandit Chatterjee has accompanied stalwarts like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. The lehra accompaniment will be provided by Shri Siddhesh Bicholkar on harmonium.

About Pandit C.R. Vyas

The late Pandit C.R. Vyas (1924–2002) was a towering figure in Hindustani classical music. Trained in the Kirana, Gwalior, and Agra gharanas, he developed a distinctive style that amalgamated the best of these traditions. Renowned for his resonant voice and deep knowledge, he performed at prestigious music festivals across India and internationally.

A celebrated composer, Pandit Vyas created ragas like Dhankoni Kalyan, Sanjogiya, Shiv Abhogi, and over 200 bandishes (compositions) in traditional ragas. His contributions earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Tansen Samman, and Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar. Many of his albums have been released by prominent music labels, such as Sony Music, Saregama, and Navras Records UK.