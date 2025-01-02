RadioandMusic
News |  02 Jan 2025

COLDPLAY mania is back! India awaits an unforgettable musical experience

MUMBAI: Get ready, Indian music fans! The British rock sensation Coldplay is all set to kick off their Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, marking their return to the country after a whopping 9 years!

The excitement is palpable, and tickets for their concerts are selling out faster than you can say "Yellow"! The band will take the stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, with an expected attendance of around 50,000 people. But that's not all - they'll also perform on January 19 and 21 at the same venue, followed by two shows on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A Look Back at Coldplay's Illustrious Career

Formed in 1997, Coldplay has been making waves in the music industry with their unique sound and style. From their debut album "Parachutes" to their latest album "Music of the Spheres", the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of rock music ¹.

With hits like "Viva la Vida", "A Sky Full of Stars", and "Something Just Like This", Coldplay has become a household name, winning numerous awards, including multiple Brit Awards and Grammy Awards.

What to Expect from the Concert

Coldplay's concerts are always a visual and auditory treat, with stunning light shows, pyrotechnics, and of course, their incredible music. Fans can expect to sing along to their favorite hits, as well as experience some of their newer material from the Music of the Spheres World Tour.

So, are you ready to experience the magic of Coldplay live in concert? If you're one of the lucky ones who managed to snag tickets, get ready for an unforgettable night of music and excitement!

