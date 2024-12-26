Rapper MC Stan takes Bollywood by storm as his voice elevates Salman Khan's climax scene in Varun Dhawan's Baby John

MUMBAI: Who doesn’t know MC Stan? The rapper and singer needs no introduction. With a massive global fan following, he has cemented his place as a favorite among music lovers worldwide. His victorious stint on Bigg Boss 16 only skyrocketed his fame. Now, MC Stan's fans have another reason to celebrate.

MC Stan's latest track has been featured in Varun Dhawan's recently released film Baby John. The song, used during the movie's climactic sequence, is picturized on none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Making a special appearance in the film, Salman Khan is seen taking down goons in a high-octane action scene, with MC Stan’s powerful vocals intensifying the excitement in the background.

This surprise collaboration has left fans thrilled, with Salman's cameo and MC Stan’s voice creating a perfect blend of action and music. Clips from the scene have already leaked online and are going viral across social media platforms.

MC Stan continues to solidify his presence in the Bollywood music industry. Notably, this isn’t his first contribution to the film world. The rapper made his Bollywood debut with the title track for the Salman Khan-produced film Farrey, a song that was widely appreciated and loved by audiences. In addition to his Bollywood ventures, MC Stan has delivered several hit tracks over the years, including Ek Din Pyaar, Urvashi, and Basti Ka Hasti, which remain fan favorites.

MC Stan’s journey from underground rap battles to mainstream Bollywood is nothing short of remarkable. Known for his unique style and bold lyrics, he has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. With his track now featured in Baby John alongside Salman Khan, MC Stan continues to break new ground in the industry. This collaboration marks a major milestone in his career, proving that his music resonates not just with his fans, but with the biggest names in Bollywood too.