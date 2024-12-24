RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Dec 2024 17:08 |  By RnMTeam

Fans laud Sagar Bhatia for carrying Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's legacy ahead with his sufi music

MUMBAI: The 90s Indian music saw a lot of sufi influence with artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving a new face and recognition to qawwali and ghazal music. The influence started fading away though as the years went by. However, Sagar Bhatia has brought a resurgence of the qawwali genre with a fresh touch in recent times, especially with his Sagar Wali Qawwali.

The way the artist has reinvented the genre, fans have lauded him as the perfect heir to carry forward the legacy of an artist like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Sagar's YouTube channel boasts of millions of views on his covers of iconic qawwali songs by the legendary singer and the fans can't help but laud the impact that he has created amongst the new generation.

A fan commented on his video, “Nusrat Sahab must be very happy in heaven today after listening to his song,” while another one said, “Hamare Nusrat sahab ki yaad aa gayi.” On Sagar's tribute to Nusrat sahab titled Saadagi, a listener commented, “Best cover I listen of Nusrat saab's song. Your voice is so magical,” while another wrote, “The real tribute to Nusrat Saab is here”. Another fan said, “Aapne Nusrat saheb ke nashe ko aur gehra kar diya.”

Sagar has truly made a niche of his own with his qawwali music that has a modern appeal to it, and he has also given the most apt tribute to an artist like Nusrat sahab with his songs. The artist is taking the qawwali genre to newer heights and is bringing it back to the mainstream music scene.

Tags
Sagar Bhatia Nusrat Fatehi Ali Khan music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Dec 2024

Agents of Time make their debut in Kolkata, East India, with Reverb & RTI

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed melodic techno duo Agents of Time will perform for the very first time in East India this December, marking a historic moment for Kolkata’s electronic music scene.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2024

Sonu Nigam releases Ave Maria this Christmas as a homage to Mother Mary

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer and musician Sonu Nigam’s I Believe Music and Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction (GMJ), releases Sonu Nigam’s Christmas Special Single ‘Ave Maria’. This song marks his last project with late composer Aadesh Shrivastava.

read more
 | 24 Dec 2024

A grand tribute concert to the legendary Mohammad Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: In celebration of the eternal legacy of the legendary playback singer Mohammad Rafi, a grand tribute concert is set to take place on *24th December 2024* at *Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra*.

read more
 | 23 Dec 2024

Parwez K Photography and Approach Entertainment launch poster of singer Mujeeb Ul Hassan’s upcoming music video 'Laagi Choote Na' in New Delhi

MUMBAI: Parwez K Photography, in collaboration with the award-winning entertainment company Approach Entertainment, officially unveiled the poster of the highly anticipated music video Laagi Choote Na at a grand event in New Delhi.

read more
 | 23 Dec 2024

IPRS Stage brings India’s rich musical tapestry to life at Serendipity Arts Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The IPRS Stage made a historic debut at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2024 in Panaji, Goa, marking a groundbreaking collaboration between one of the nation’s foremost art festivals and IPRS, the sole representative body of authors and composers of music in

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Agents of Time make their debut in Kolkata, East India, with Reverb & RTI

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed melodic techno duo Agents of Time will perform for the very first time in East India this December, marking a...read more

2
Sonu Nigam releases Ave Maria this Christmas as a homage to Mother Mary

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer and musician Sonu Nigam’s I Believe Music and Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction (GMJ), releases Sonu Nigam’s...read more

3
Paradox returns with a bang! New single ‘Tantrums’ sparks buzz among fans

MUMBAI: Tanishq Singh, popularly known as Paradox, has made an electrifying comeback with his latest single, Tantrums. Released on December 19, the...read more

4
Fans laud Sagar Bhatia for carrying Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's legacy ahead with his sufi music

MUMBAI: The 90s Indian music saw a lot of sufi influence with artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan giving a new face and recognition to qawwali and...read more

5
A grand tribute concert to the legendary Mohammad Rafi on his 100th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: In celebration of the eternal legacy of the legendary playback singer Mohammad Rafi, a grand tribute concert is set to take place on *24th...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games