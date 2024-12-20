Urdu Hip-Hop artist Farhan Khan drops part B of 'Alif Laila' album

MUMBAI: Self-taught Indian rapper Farhan Khan, known for blending traditional Indian melodies with contemporary hip-hop beats, has dropped another banger. He had previously announced his upcoming album Alif Laila, which is set to release in two parts: Part A and Part B. The second part of the album, Part B, dropped on December 12th and is an R&B/hip-hop genre work. Consisting of 6 captivating tracks the album explores the raw emotions of heartbreak, the pain, vulnerability, turmoil and sorrow in love. The tracks include Jawab De, Cigarette, Ajnabi, Aankhon Ne Maara, Maahi Ve, and Resham. The first part of the album, which will celebrate the happiness and beauty of love, is expected to be released soon. Part B of Alif Laila takes listeners on an emotional journey of heartbreak and unrequited love. It narrates the story of Alif, who discovers that his beloved Laila is marrying another man. The album delves into the depth of his sorrow, exploring how he copes with the pain and the impact it has on his feelings and actions toward his love. The album portrays a poignant tale of longing, despair, and the complexities of navigating love and loss.

Farhan Khan shared, "I wanted to share the diverse emotions of love through a track, through storytelling. And what can express love better than the Urdu language which I have grown up with. Urdu is the language of love and I thought it would be the perfect fit for this album."

Khansaab presents a brilliant album that blends Urdu poetics with modern hip-hop sounds. His work delves into the pain of heartbreak across the different tracks. Jawab De explores the pain through intimate questions, comparing Alif’s love, devotion, and connection with Laila's new partner, which remain unanswered. Cigarette delves into the solace found in addiction, romanticizing his bond with cigarettes, a metaphor for his inner turmoil and escape. Ajnabi reflects on the feeling of being strangers with someone who was once close, capturing the emotional disconnect and unfamiliarity. Maahi Ve expresses his deep longing for Laila, revealing that without her, he feels empty, and the desire to reunite. Resham reflects on the once strong yet fragile bond with Laila, where a love that once brought joy has now turned into a curse.

"People connect with pain quickly, and then appreciate love. That’s why I chose to release the later part first. I hope each track gets the love it deserves, and I'm excited for the full album to come soon,” shared Farhan. Farhan Khan’s two-part project is highly anticipated by his audience and fans. Given the quality of Part B, fans' expectations for the first part have only risen.