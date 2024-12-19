Varun Jain on creating music that resonates: The stories behind 'Jaane Kyun' and 'Doob Rahe' are special

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation, singer-composer Varun Jain delves into the inspiration and creative process behind his emotionally charged tracks, Jaane Kyun and Doob Rahe. From channeling personal experiences to interpreting melodies, he shares what makes his music so profoundly relatable.

When asked about the deeply emotional undertones of his songs, Varun opened up about the challenging phase in his life that inspired Jaane Kyun.

“There was a time when I found myself reflecting on my emotions and the struggles I was experiencing. I wanted to create a song that could resonate with others going through similar situations,” he shared. “Often, during moments of turmoil, people seek music that echoes their feelings. Jaane Kyun was born out of that desire—to offer listeners a piece that feels like a bittersweet solace.”

For Varun, connecting emotions to his music is an organic process. He explained how he channels his feelings into his tracks.

“When you’re singing, the melody and the emotions naturally guide you. I focus on listening to what the melody wants to convey and ensure that it’s reflected authentically in my voice,” he said. “For Jaane Kyun and Doob Rahe, I made a conscious effort to translate the essence of the melodies into my singing. Interestingly, one melody was composed by me, while the other was created by Abhijeet. Both tracks hold a special place in my heart for their unique emotional cores.”

Talking about his creative process, Varun described it as intuitive rather than structured.

“Songs aren’t ‘created’—they come to you. I see myself as a medium through which the song takes shape. When a song is meant to be, you can feel it—it almost calculates itself into existence,” he explained. He added, “One of my favorite songs, Lag Ja Gale by Madan Mohan, feels celestial, like it belongs in heaven. That’s the level of authenticity and emotion I aim for in my compositions.”

Varun also shared insights into the creation of Doob Rahe, highlighting the collaborative nature of the track.

“The true inspiration behind Doob Rahe is best understood by Abhijeet and Aanchal, who played crucial roles in its creation,” he said. “For me, it was about bringing my interpretation to the track. It’s a fun and lively piece, and I focused on enhancing its playful energy through my vocals. The song already had such a vibrant soul—it was a pleasure to bring it to life.”

The response to both songs has been overwhelmingly positive, and Varun feels immensely grateful for the love his music has received.

“Seeing listeners connect with these tracks has been incredibly rewarding. It’s heartwarming to know that the passion and effort behind these songs have touched people’s hearts,” he said. “This validation motivates me to approach future projects with even greater enthusiasm and to continue crafting music that resonates emotionally with audiences.”

Varun Jain’s ability to transform personal experiences into universally relatable melodies is what sets him apart. As he continues to explore new musical horizons, his authenticity and passion ensure that his music will remain etched in the hearts of his listeners.