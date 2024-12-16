Eighth edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival concludes with a magnificent programme!

MUMBAI: The Mahindra Kabira Festival concluded its 8th edition with an incredible showcase of music, storytelling, and art on the ghats of Varanasi. Over two days, audiences were immersed in Kabir's philosophy through soulful performances, thought-provoking conversations, and specially-curated cultural experiences.

The final day began with a serene morning music performance at Guleria Kothi. Renowned sitarist and Surbahar maestro S. Mishra, celebrated for his expertise in the Banaras Gharana style of Hindustani classical music, enthralled the audience. Mishra, a recipient of several prestigious awards, combined the traditional Banarasi Thumri with his distinct interpretation of Kabir’s verses. Following his performance, Mumbai-based fusion band Mithaavin brought Kabir’s mysticism to life through an innovative blend of Indian classical music, jazz harmonies, and rhythmic grooves.

Later in the morning, Delegates explored Banaras through the specially-curated Panchganga Heritage Walk and also had the chance to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The afternoon sessions segment began with an evocative Dastangoi, the traditional art form of Urdu storytelling. Dastaan-e-Kabir by Himanshu Bajpai was a performance that explored Kabir’s life, philosophy, and poetry through engaging storytelling and folk anecdotes. Bajpai, India’s leading dastango, and Sharma, known for her compelling narratives on women’s empowerment and environmental sustainability, offered insights into Kabir’s timeless teachings.

A special conversation followed, focusing on the Aravani Art Project. This unique initiative leverages public art to empower the transgender community and foster inclusivity. By combining artistic expression with social dialogue, the Project exemplifies Kabir’s ideals of equality and unity. Over the two days of the festival, the artists created a stunning three-canvas art piece centered on the Ganga, with the central message being: If the waters do not differentiate between us, who are we, as humans, to do so? The finished artwork was presented in the evening at Shivala Ghat.

As the sun set over the Ganga, the festival’s evening music segment transformed Shivala Ghat into a haven of incredible melodies. The evening opened with Fakira, a celebrated ensemble blending Bengali folk traditions like Baul and Bhatiyali with Kabir’s spiritual teachings. The band’s unique fusion of rustic Bengali sounds with Kabir’s poetry struck a deep chord with the audience. This was followed by Thaikkudam Bridge, whose signature blend of Indian folk, classical, and progressive rock created an unforgettable finale. Known for their global acclaim and electrifying performances, the band brought the festival to a climactic close.

Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, shared: “The 8th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival was a magical blend of musical traditions performed by maestros from across India, alongside our signature offerings such as enriching conversations, live art, heritage walks, and much more. This year, the performances were by a range of classical and contemporary artistes and ensembles such as Advaita, Madhup Mudgal & Sawani Mudgal, Yusra Naqvi, Pandit Deborat Mishra, and many more. We remain committed to bringing back Kabir's philosophy year after year through the diverse experiences that have come to define the Mahindra Kabira Festival.”

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said: “Kabir belongs to everyone. His philosophy is for all of us to embrace, and in a world increasingly leaning towards divisiveness, it is Kabir’s verse and prose that still have the power to unite us. For eight years, the Mahindra Kabira Festival has celebrated the 15th-century mystic-poet Kabir, and we look forward to continuing to bring this inclusive programme back to the ghats of Varanasi, year after year. It is our musicians, artists, speakers, and audiences who make Kabira so special, and their unwavering passion ensures that Kabir’s timeless wisdom continues to resonate with everybody.”