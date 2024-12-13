Kayan and Alawn unveils new track ‘Heartrate’ – a bold and playful pop anthem

MUMBAI: The multi-talented singer, songwriter and DJ, Kayan is here to bring on the heat with the release of her latest single ‘Heartrate’. Produced by highly successful multi-platinum music producer and songwriter, Alawn who has produced numerous iconic tracks which have significantly impacted both the K-pop and Western music scenes with 32+ Billboard #1 chart entries to his name such as “Smoothie” by NCT DREAM and “Mmmh” by KAI, and written by Kayan, this song is an irresistibly flirty and upbeat pop anthem that perfectly captures the intense rush of a crush – the racing heart, the constant daydreams, and the thrill of the chase.

Known for her dynamic artistry and ability to blend emotional storytelling with vibrant melodies, Kayan’s new track offers listeners an exhilarating ride through the highs and uncertainties of falling for someone, where every glance feels electric, and every moment leaves you guessing.

Sharing her thoughts on releasing this track, Kayan exudes, “It’s been such a pleasure to work on this track – right from the production with Alawn to recording my vocals and shooting the music video, this song has been a through and through exciting project to work on. ‘Heartrate’ is all about those early signs of attraction you have for someone and how you create imaginary situations with this person in your head. There’s a mix of excitement, nervousness, and fun in those moments, and I wanted to bottle up all of that energy into this track.”

Producing this track, Alawn shares, “We had so much fun writing ‘Heartrate’ in the studio with Kayan during my very first trip to India earlier this year. The song came about very organically and I’m really excited to finally be able to share it with our fans!”

With its playful energy and polished production, ‘Heartrate’ is an exciting addition to Kayan’s eclectic discography. The track is a testament to her ability to take personal, universal experiences and translate them into music that resonates deeply with listeners.

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms along with a visually engaging music video featuring Kayan to be released on her official YouTube channel. Whether one is reminiscing about their own experiences or simply vibing to the track, ‘Heartrate’ promises to make hearts race and heads turn.

About Kayan

Singer, producer-DJ, model, actor, and voiceover artist, Ambika Nayak, also known as Kayan – a clever flip of her last name, finds solace in exploring various musical terrains, such as soul, electronic, pop, and R&B.

Recognized as a Spotify Radar artist and a member of the Forbes 30 under 30 list, Kayan was also chosen as the artist from India for the Youtube Foundry program; distinguishing her as an influential force not just in India, but globally. In an industry-first she also partnered with Soho House Mumbai for their residency program.

Known for her compelling performances, Kayan has graced the stages of various national and international festivals, bringing her live set with a honeyed vocal style to events like NH7 Weekender, Zomaland, YouTube Fan Fest 2023 and the inaugural edition of Lollapalooza India. She also performed at the Asia Song Festival in Seoul, South Korea for the first time, making her one of the first Indian artists to perform live at the event. Furthermore, the success of her performances as a DJ paved the way for a highly anticipated 10-city tour across India called “Kayan Vision”, serving as a further testament to her ever-growing fan base and the widespread resonance of her music.

Kayan’s crossover into fashion affirms her as a multifaceted trailblazer; courtesy, her covers on Elle India, Forbes India and Cosmopolitan, and partnerships with renowned brands like Gucci, Crocs, Maybelline, and boAt among several others.

In her journey dabbling across arts, Kayan continues to constantly redefine what it means to be an artist.