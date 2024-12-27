RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2024 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

GMINXR: The visionary man behind run-up records and global hits 'Brown Munde', 'Insane' to headline Zomaland in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness an unforgettable spectacle this February 15 & 16th at Zomaland, as GMINXR, the visionary music producer behind Run-Up Records and the chart-topping anthems Brown Munde and Insane, is all set to make his debut live performance in Mumbai.

While many might not immediately recognize his name, GMINXR [pronounced “G Minor”] is the driving force behind Brown Munde and Insane - two tracks that have defined the Punjabi hip-hop wave and reached global acclaim. As the co-founder of Run-Up Records, GMINXR has been instrumental in reshaping the Punjabi music scene, working alongside heavyweights like AP Dhillon, Tegi Pannu, and Sukha to create music that resonates worldwide.

Over 1 billion audio streams and 200+ Million YouTube views. Music featured in TikTok videos with 670+ Million views. Groundbreaking hits like Brown Munde and Insane that redefined Punjabi-Canadian hip-hop.

Now, for the first time ever, Mumbai audiences will see the man behind these colossal hits step into the spotlight as a performer. At Zomaland 2025, GMINXR will bring his signature beats and electric energy to life, cementing his position as not just a producer but a trailblazing artist in his own right.

GMINXR recently set fans buzzing with a cryptic social media post hinting at new music. Sharing snippets of what could be his next release, he teased, “It’s all coming to Light. Can’t rush greatness. New season loaded .” Fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next from the mastermind behind Punjabi hip-hop’s biggest hits.

His upcoming music marks a turning point as he embraces dual roles - both producer and performing artist - promising to deliver fresh, boundary-pushing soundscapes.

Born in British Columbia, GMINXR has connected the Punjabi diaspora to the global music landscape, blending beats and stories that transcend borders. From crafting anthems that inspire millions to now commanding the stage, his journey reflects the unstoppable rise of Punjabi music on the world stage.

As he headlines Zomaland, GMINXR’s performance will be a pivotal moment for both his career and the Punjabi music movement he represents. For fans of Brown Munde and Insane, this is the moment to experience the magic live — brought to you by the mastermind himself.

Be there to witness history in the making at Zomaland 2025!

Tags
GMINXR Brown Munde Zomaland music Songs
Related news
 | 27 Dec 2024

Tips Music & Kumar Taurani present a musical masterpiece: From your humsafar feat. Mrinal Dutt and Elli AvrRam

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in the enchanting symphony of love as Tips Music and the visionary Kumar Taurani unveil their latest offering, "From Your Humsafar"—a Hindi short film that weaves a spellbinding tale of romance and passion.

read more
 | 27 Dec 2024

From 'Naina', 'Jugnu' to 'Millionaire' top seven tracks that the audience is grooving to in 2024

MUMBAI: As we approach the end of 2024, filled with joy and cherished memories, what better way to welcome 2025 than with a vibe check featuring the top 7 party songs? Here are the must-have tracks for your 2024 playlist: 1.Naina (Crew)

read more
 | 26 Dec 2024

Harnoor explores longing and connection in his latest release 'Famous'

MUMBAI: US-based “Waalian” fame Punjabi artist Harnoor has released his latest single, Famous, a poignant exploration of love, change, and the bittersweet pull of nostalgia.

read more
 | 26 Dec 2024

Purbayan Chatterjee’s sitar breathes soul into Bandish Bandits Season 2 Song 'Garaj Garaj Rocks'

MUMBAI: Renowned Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee, a torchbearer of Indian classical music, has brought the magic of the sitar to life in the latest season of Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video.

read more
 | 26 Dec 2024

Beyond a shadow of a doubt Sonic The Hedgehog 3 breaks a Guinness World Records™ Title for largest shadow projection at The American Dream In East Rutherford, New Jersey

MUMBAI: Paramount Pictures unveiled a massive spectacle this holiday season, in anticipation for the upcoming theatrical release of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 on Thursday, December 18th, with an attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the “largest shadow projection.”

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM playback 2024 insights highlight a new era of entertainment

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more

Sennheiser launches profile wireless: Creator’s audio multitool

MUMBAI: When creating content, preparedness, and flexibility are key, as is a versatile wirelessread more

TuneCore releases second annual report, revealing explosive growth in streaming and revenue

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned bread more

Tips Music and Sterling Reserve Music Project set to revolutionize Bollywood classics with 'Tips Take 2'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited and Sterling Reserve Music Project are set to take the music industry read more

ShareChat appoints Nitin Jain as chief Technology Officer

He brings rich leadership experience from Tokopedia, Gojek & most recently, TikTok. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tips Music & Kumar Taurani present a musical masterpiece: From your humsafar feat. Mrinal Dutt and Elli AvrRam

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in the enchanting symphony of love as Tips Music and the visionary Kumar Taurani unveil their latest offering, "From Your...read more

2
From 'Naina', 'Jugnu' to 'Millionaire' top seven tracks that the audience is grooving to in 2024

MUMBAI: As we approach the end of 2024, filled with joy and cherished memories, what better way to welcome 2025 than with a vibe check featuring the...read more

3
From Diljit Dosanjh to Paresh Pahuja, here are the top six actors who are also incredible singers!

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is brimming with multi-talented stars who effortlessly straddle the worlds of acting and singing. Here’s a look...read more

4
Purbayan Chatterjee’s sitar breathes soul into Bandish Bandits Season 2 Song 'Garaj Garaj Rocks'

MUMBAI: Renowned Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee, a torchbearer of Indian classical music, has brought the magic of the sitar to life in the...read more

5
GMINXR: The visionary man behind run-up records and global hits 'Brown Munde', 'Insane' to headline Zomaland in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness an unforgettable spectacle this February 15 & 16th at Zomaland, as GMINXR, the visionary music producer behind Run-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games