GMINXR: The visionary man behind run-up records and global hits 'Brown Munde', 'Insane' to headline Zomaland in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness an unforgettable spectacle this February 15 & 16th at Zomaland, as GMINXR, the visionary music producer behind Run-Up Records and the chart-topping anthems Brown Munde and Insane, is all set to make his debut live performance in Mumbai.

While many might not immediately recognize his name, GMINXR [pronounced “G Minor”] is the driving force behind Brown Munde and Insane - two tracks that have defined the Punjabi hip-hop wave and reached global acclaim. As the co-founder of Run-Up Records, GMINXR has been instrumental in reshaping the Punjabi music scene, working alongside heavyweights like AP Dhillon, Tegi Pannu, and Sukha to create music that resonates worldwide.

Over 1 billion audio streams and 200+ Million YouTube views. Music featured in TikTok videos with 670+ Million views. Groundbreaking hits like Brown Munde and Insane that redefined Punjabi-Canadian hip-hop.

Now, for the first time ever, Mumbai audiences will see the man behind these colossal hits step into the spotlight as a performer. At Zomaland 2025, GMINXR will bring his signature beats and electric energy to life, cementing his position as not just a producer but a trailblazing artist in his own right.

GMINXR recently set fans buzzing with a cryptic social media post hinting at new music. Sharing snippets of what could be his next release, he teased, “It’s all coming to Light. Can’t rush greatness. New season loaded .” Fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next from the mastermind behind Punjabi hip-hop’s biggest hits.

His upcoming music marks a turning point as he embraces dual roles - both producer and performing artist - promising to deliver fresh, boundary-pushing soundscapes.

Born in British Columbia, GMINXR has connected the Punjabi diaspora to the global music landscape, blending beats and stories that transcend borders. From crafting anthems that inspire millions to now commanding the stage, his journey reflects the unstoppable rise of Punjabi music on the world stage.

As he headlines Zomaland, GMINXR’s performance will be a pivotal moment for both his career and the Punjabi music movement he represents. For fans of Brown Munde and Insane, this is the moment to experience the magic live — brought to you by the mastermind himself.

Be there to witness history in the making at Zomaland 2025!