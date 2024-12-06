Loved Moana 2? Here’s the perfect lineup of Disney audiobooks to keep the adventure going!

MUMBAI: With the recent release of Moana 2, Disney fans have even more reason to celebrate! Whether you're following Olaf through the snowy landscapes of Frozen, racing along with Lightning McQueen and Mater, or solving mysteries with Belle in the castle, there's a library of exciting tales waiting for you. These Audible Original audiobooks bring the magic, humour, and heart of fan-favourite films straight to you, sparking your imagination and transporting you to the lands beyond. If you are a parent to a young one, you can easily nurture your child's love for stories with the new Kids’ Profile on Audible—encouraging creativity and limiting screen time. Tune in to Audible and let these enchanting tales bring laughter, mystery, and lasting memories!

Disney Frozen: Olaf's Quest

Ready for a frosty adventure? In this audiobook, everyone’s favourite snowman Olaf sets off with Anna, Kristoff, and Sven to uncover the magical Haus Biblio—a sea of stories waiting to be explored. Along the way, they brave mountains, chat with sheep, and even face monsters under bridges, all while Olaf makes new friends and hears tales that warm his icy heart. Perfect for Frozen fans, this Audible Original is a journey full of wonder, laughter, and endless magic!

Disney Princess: Belle and the Rose Riddle

Something mysterious is afoot in the castle—rose petals and leaves are appearing out of nowhere. Belle teams up with Cogsworth and Lumiere to uncover the mystery but when Cogsworth’s winding key vanishes and he starts slowing down, the hunt gets urgent! This cozy adventure y brings the magic of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to life like never before. What’s even better? It is perfect for fans of all ages.

Disney Pixar Cars: The Legend of the Crystal Hubcap

Zoom! Lightning McQueen and Mater hit the road for Mater’s sister’s wedding but end up on a thrilling detour at the mysterious Cave of the Crystal Hubcap. Legend says this hubcap brings ultimate luck to racers, and Mater’s sure it’s the perfect wedding gift. As they explore, they make a new friend, face unexpected twists, and discover that some treasures are more priceless than gold—like friendship. Packed with laughs and adventure, this tale is a joyride for kids (and the kid in you).

Frozen

Ever wondered how far you'd go to save someone you love? In ‘Frozen,’ fearless Anna sets on an adventurous quest with a rugged mountain man, Kristoff, and his quirky reindeer, Sven, to find her sister Elsa. With the magical snowman, Olaf, by their side, they face fierce storms, mystical trolls, and heart-pounding challenges to save the kingdom of Arendelle. It’s an epic, heartwarming journey you don’t want to miss hearing!

Finding Dory

Family and adventure go hand in hand in this thrilling journey with Dory, a lovable blue tang fish. As she sets out to find her lost loved ones, she discovers the true meaning of family along the way. With humour, surprises, and a lot of heart, this story reminds us all of the bonds that hold us together. It's a perfect listen for you if you are seeking a feel-good tale of love and connection.

Phineas and Ferb: Thumbs Up!

This one is a showdown like no other! When Phineas takes on the town bully in an epic thumb-wrestling match, he and Ferb go all out—building a massive boxing ring with a little help from a heavyweight champ. With the whole of Danville buzzing, this quirky adventure is full of laughter, wild ideas, and the unstoppable spirit of our favourite duo.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Meet Ichabod Crane—perhaps the most unforgettable character in English literature—a quirky, superstitious schoolmaster who stumbles into the eerie village of Sleepy Hollow. His quest to woo the charming Katrina Van Tassel pits him against the fiery Brom Bones, but that’s not all he has to worry about. The shadow of the Headless Horseman looms large in this spooky tale that will surely keep you hooked.