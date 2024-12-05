Times Music launches ‘Sorry’ – An upbeat romantic track by Mankirt Aulakh and Jasmeen Akhtar

MUMBAI: Times Music, one of India’s leading music labels, proudly presents ‘Sorry’ a captivating Punjabi track by Punjabi superstar, Mankirt Aulakh. This song marks the beginning of an exclusive musical journey of the five extraordinary singles signed with Times Music.
Featuring the stellar collaboration of Sabba X DJ Flow X Teji Sandhu, ‘Sorry’ explores love and reconciliation through its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics.
“This partnership with Mankirt Aulakh is truly special for Times Music. ‘Sorry’ is the first of many incredible songs that will showcase his versatility and artistry,” said Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music.
Mankirt Aulakh, known for his evocative voice and relatable tracks, shared, “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter with Times Music. ‘Sorry’ is a song that beautifully blends romance and energy, and working with DJ Flow and Sabba on this track was a fantastic experience. I can’t wait for my fans to connect with it.”
‘Sorry’ is now streaming on all major platforms. Don’t miss this vibrant, romantic anthem that’s bound to strike a chord with music lovers everywhere.
