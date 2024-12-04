Raj Kapoor's timeless magic: A century later, celebration through his iconic songs

MUMBAI: On the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, the legendary Raj Kapoor’s legacy is being celebrated in grand style with Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman.
This special retrospective, running from December 13 to 15, 2024, will screen ten of Kapoor’s most iconic films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India. Presented by R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, the event promises to bring back the magic of Raj Kapoor’s cinema to state-of-the-art theaters like PVR-Inox and Cinepolis.
In keeping with Raj Kapoor’s vision of inclusivity, movie tickets will be priced at just Rs.100, ensuring fans from all walks of life can experience his timeless films on the big screen once again.
While Raj Kapoor’s films are known for their emotional depth and visionary storytelling, it was his music that truly set them apart. His collaborations with legendary composers like Shankar-Jaikishan and lyricists like Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri gave Indian cinema its most enduring songs. Here’s a look at the films being re-released and the iconic songs that defined them:
Aag (1948): “Dekh Chand Ki Or”
Singer: Mukesh
Composer: Ram Ganguly
Barsaat (1949): “Hawa Mein Udti Jaaye”
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Composer: Shankar-Jaikishan
Awaara (1951): “Awaara Hoon”
Singer: Mukesh
Composer: Shankar-Jaikishan
Shree 420 (1955):
“Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua”
Singers: Manna Dey, Lata Mangeshkar
Composer: Shankar-Jaikishan
Jagte Raho (1956): “Zindagi Khwaab Hai”
Singer: Mukesh
Composer: Salil Chowdhury
Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960): “Aa Ab Laut Chalein”
Singer: Mukesh
Composer: Shankar-Jaikishan
Sangam (1964): “Bol Radha Bol”
Singer: Mukesh
Composer: Shankar-Jaikishan
Mera Naam Joker (1970): “Daagh Na Lag Jaaye”
Singer: Mukesh
Composer: Shankar-Jaikishan
Bobby (1973): “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Bandh Ho”
Singers: Lata Mangeshkar,
Shailendra Singh
Composer: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985): “Tujhe Bulayein Yeh Meri Bahen”
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Composer: Ravindra Jain
Actor Ranbir Kapoor shared his pride in carrying forward his grandfather’s legacy:
“We take immense pride in being members of the Raj Kapoor family. Our generation stands on the shoulders of a giant whose films captured the spirit of their time and gave a voice to the common man over decades. His timeless stories continue to inspire, and this festival is our way of honoring that magic and inviting everyone to experience his legacy on the big screen. See you at the movies!”
This festival is more than a celebration; it’s a revival of the songs and stories that defined an era. Don’t miss the chance to experience the genius of Raj Kapoor and the timeless music that accompanied his cinematic masterpieces, only in theaters this December.
