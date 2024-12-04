Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi to take the centre stage at AP Dhillon's concert happening on 7th December in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Brown Munde Singer AP Dhillon has already arrived in Mumbai for his much awaited gig on December 7. 2024. Called the Brownpoint India tour the live gig will take place in MMRDA Ground and this is the first leg of the tour and post Mumbai the singer will also be performing in Delhi and Chandigarh. Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi will be performing live at the concert enchanting the audiences with her powerful voice.

Nikhita is all set to perform on some of her popular tracks like Raabta, Nach Meri Rani, Jugnu, O Sajna. Additionally the singer will also perform on two tracks from Bandish Bandits Season 2 titled Ghar Aa Mahi, Khamakhaa.

Gandhi has been on a choco-o block schedule and is constantly shuttling across the globe for her live shows and her other music commitments. The popular singer also had a successful musical year with back to back releases of tracks from Ishq Vishk Rebound, Holiyaan and also a couple of independent music.