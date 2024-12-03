Rockstar DSP drops 'Peelings' from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule' and it's pure massy magic

MUMBAI: Rockstar DSP has done it again with his latest track, ‘Peelings’ from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The song, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has taken the internet by storm. With its massy and high-energy vibes, the music video showcases the duo’s electrifying moves, perfectly complementing DSP’s dynamic beats.

It’s hard to make it through the song without breaking into a dance, such is the magic of Rockstar DSP’s composition! Fans have quickly turned ‘Peelings’ into a phenomenon by flooding social media with reactions. This track is yet another jewel in Rockstar DSP’s streak of hit songs for the film. As a National Award-winning composer, DSP continues to set new standards, and ‘Peelings’ is no exception to his streak of success.

Meanwhile, DSP is scaling new heights with his India tour, which began with a spectacular performance in Hyderabad. With exciting projects like ‘Kubera’, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, ‘Good Bad Ugly’, ‘Thandel’ and an untitled film with Ram Charan in the pipeline, Rockstar DSP continues to dominate the industry and solidify his legacy.