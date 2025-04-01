Doechii named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2025, addresses industry criticism in powerful speech

MUMBAI: On March 29, 2025, Doechii took center stage at Billboard’s Women in Music event to accept the prestigious Woman of the Year award. During her acceptance speech, the Tampa-born artist appeared to respond to long-standing allegations of being an “industry plant,” delivering a powerful message about women’s contributions to the music industry.

“We are the creatives, we are the executives, and we are the innovators, who are just as central in this industry as the men. Lock it,” she declared.

Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon, has had a groundbreaking year. In February, she made history at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards by winning Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. With this achievement, she became only the third female rapper to claim the honor, following in the footsteps of Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

Her speech and success serve as a reminder of the growing influence of women in hip-hop and the music industry as a whole.