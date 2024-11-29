Rishabh Shah's new single 'Tere Jaisa' now available - A heartfelt ode to love

MUMBAI: Renowned composer and music producer Rishabh Shah has unveiled his latest single, "Tere Jaisa," which is now available on all major streaming platforms. The song is brilliantly sung by Junaid Ahmed and penned beautifully by Rishi Upadhyay. This poignant and cinematic ballad invites listeners into a rich tapestry of emotions, beautifully exploring the intricate journey of love, loss, and self-discovery. With its lush orchestration and compelling storytelling, "Tere Jaisa" is poised to resonate deeply with anyone who has experienced the transformative power of love.

“I wanted to capture the intensity of love in its purest form,” Rishabh shares. In a world often focused on self-fulfillment, "Tere Jaisa" serves as a poignant reminder that true fulfillment comes from surrendering to love completely. The song evokes emotions that are deeply personal yet universally relatable, making it an anthem for anyone who has experienced the depths of love.

Drawing from over a decade of experience in the Indian music industry and his Western classical training, Rishabh's signature style shines through in this emotive piece. His previous work, including the acclaimed soundtrack for Netflix's "Ankahi Kahaniya," underscores his versatility as a composer and arranger.

"Tere Jaisa" features intricate arrangements enhanced by the talented Vinayak Salvi’s nylon guitar playing , which add an introspective quality to the song. Additional backing vocals, also arranged by Rishabh, further elevate the emotional landscape. The track was mixed by Ajinkya Dhapare at The Sonic Station and mastered by Gethin John at Hafod Mastering in Wales, ensuring a rich listening experience.

Tune in now to "Tere Jaisa," and allow yourself to be swept away by its heartfelt narrative and orchestral brilliance. Celebrate the boundless power of love through this exquisite piece of music.