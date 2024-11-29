Kelowna's SweetBeast's Psychedelic stoner rock single "Dream Eater' off debut album 'Illusions'

MUMBAI: Kelowna, BC, Canada's rising psychedelic stoner rock outfit SweetBeast is stoked to reveal their new single “Dream Eater” taken off their debut album “Illusions”. The single showcases the band's signature blend of celestial psychedelia and earth-shaking desert rock across its hypnotic 5:29 runtime.

The band comments:

“This track holds a special place in our hearts, as it has been with us on our journey since the inception of SweetBeast in 2018. “Dream Eater” explores the delicate interplay between dreams and reality, capturing the essence of fleeting thoughts and whimsical fantasies. With its haunting melodies and evocative lyrics, we aim to transport our audience to a world where the subconscious reigns supreme.”

With this single, as with the entire album, SweetBeast is aiming to give fans a fully immersive listening experience as they ferry them through the deep, heavy grooves and layered, psychedelic soundscapes as if they're on a journey through the mind or some otherworldly place.

The record “Illusions” is characterized by low-tuned guitars, swirling effects, and a lockstep rhythm section that creates a dense, atmospheric foundation for the band's explorations. The album's lyrical content draws from personal experiences and societal observations, examining themes of love, struggle, and the quest for authenticity in modern life. Each song invites listeners to confront their realities while being swept away by the band's hypnotic grooves and mind-bending progressions.

SweetBeast invites you to lose yourself in their cosmic fusion, a living, breathing entity that wants you to explore the echoes of reverberating guitars and the rhythmic heartbeat of the desert. They are especially recommended for fans of Queens Of The Stone Age, All Them Witches, and Alice In Chains.

Listen to “Dream Eater” via its premiere on Decibel Magazine HERE.

Digital pre-save - https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/sweetbeast/dream-eater

SweetBeast's album “Illusions” is due out on February 21st, 2025 from Humalien Records, and will be available for pre-order at https://sweetbeastrock.bandcamp.com/

Track Listing:

1. 70/30 - 7:57

2. Thunder - 4:01

3. Dream Eater - 5:29

4. Midnight - 4:38

5. Plastic People - 6:41

6. Illusion ft. Space Queen - 11:26

Album Length - 40:12