Kiimi hits refresh with experimental-inspired dance cut 'Coconut Water'

MUMBAI: Rinse FM DJ and host, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Kiimi (they/she) explores more experimental territory with new single ‘Coconut Water’ arriving 27th November via Three Six Zero Recordings.

With a growing list of accolades that include being named one of ‘Rinse FM’s Class Of 2024’, opening BBC Radio 1’s Dance Weekend in Ibiza, and ongoing support from some of the best to do it from Jamie XX to The Blessed Madonna, Kiimi is without a doubt one of the most exciting talents to emerge on the UK underground in recent years. Carving their own unique path as producer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Kiimi has been lighting up the scene with a string of club-ready releases and international tour dates.

Since dropping ‘Earth’ in 2023, the London-based artist has been on a stratospheric incline, this year alone saw Kiimi join forces with Jungle at London’s Koko, Mount Kimbie at the Roundhouse, as well as a back to back with Giulia Tess at clubbing institution, fabric. Summer highlights included a stand-out set at Amnesia, their Ibiza debut for He.She.They, an incredible Peak Time Mix for Radio 1 Dance’s Sarah Story and electric performances at Glastonbury, Hideout and Parklife.

Fresh from a string of incredible live shows, joining Jasper Tygner at Earth, Hackney in October and making an amazing Warehouse Project debut at HOMOBLOC earlier this month, Kiimi is back with one of their most assured and creative tracks to date. Taking us into the darker months with a refreshing sonic turn, ‘Coconut Water’ embraces a more experimental approach to production, celebrating the freedom of the creative process. Make no mistake though, this is still grade A Kiimi territory: immaculate beats and peak-time club business that will have sweat dripping from the walls and hands in the air. An essential cut from an artist whose thrilling evolution continues to deliver track after track.

On the release, Kiimi says:

“The purpose of Coconut Water was to break the rules. I didn’t want it to sound like a standard dance track - I wanted to experiment. I gave myself the freedom to take the track bar by bar, allowing the sound to evolve organically, moving it in whatever direction felt right as it developed. In reality, there aren’t any rules to making art, but we can often find ourselves subconsciously placing barriers and limitations within our own creative work. This was my effort to break out of that.”

Kiimi is an artist who has applied their conventional understanding of composition to a wholly unconventional output. A classically trained musician, they are making waves in the electronic music scene with their unique sound since arriving in 2022, receiving acclaim from artists such as Jamie XX, TSHA, Mano Le Tough, HAAi, and The Blessed Madonna.

Topping one-to-watch lists from Mixmag to DJ Mag, Kiimi’s career highlights so far include a sold-out debut live show at London’s iconic The Social, opening BBC Radio 1’s Dance Weekend in Ibiza, with further dates at Amnesia, DC-10, Field Day, and Junction 2, amongst others. Their distinctive sound continues to receive widespread support across the BBC R1 dance family including Jaguar, Danny Howard, Jess Iszatt and BBC Introducing - Kiimi is an artist whose profile continues to go interstellar in 2024 and beyond.