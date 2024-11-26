Celebrating 10 Years of 'Happy Ending' with Sachin-Jigar's soulful songs

MUMBAI: The year 2014 brought us Happy Ending, a quirky, rom-com that dared to poke fun at the clichés of Bollywood love stories. Directed by Raj and DK, the film starred Saif Ali Khan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. While its unique storytelling left a mark, what truly elevated the film was its unforgettable music, crafted by Sachin-Jigar.

As we celebrate 10 years of Happy Ending, let's revisit the songs that made this album a timeless masterpiece.

Jaise Mera Tu – A Romantic Ballad for the Soul Featuring the heartfelt vocals of Arijit Singh and Priya Saraiya, 'Jaise Mera Tu' captures the essence of love with its soothing melody and poetic lyrics. The song beautifully reflects the film’s underlying theme of finding unexpected love. Even a decade later, this Sachin-Jigar track remains a favourite for romantics.

Paaji Tussi Pussy Cat – A Quirky Punjabi Gem Sachin-Jigar’s flair for innovation was on full display in 'Paaji Tussi Pussy Cat.' The song, with its funky beats and playful lyrics, provided comic relief and added an eccentric flavour to the album. This one was a foot-tapping ode to the film’s cheeky humour.

Mileya Mileya – A Song of Self-Discovery Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, and Jigar Saraiya joined forces to deliver 'Mileya Mileya,' a song that speaks of personal growth and acceptance. With its soulful composition and heartfelt lyrics, Sachin-Jigar resonated deeply with the audience seeking a deeper connection with themselves.

G Phaad Ke – The Ultimate Party Anthem No celebration of Happy Ending would be complete without the electrifying 'G Phaad Ke.' With Divya Kumar and Shefali Alvares on vocals, this high-energy track brought a desi edge to the dance floor. The song remains a must-play at every party, from its pulsating beats to its quirky choreography.

Sachin-Jigar’s ability to experiment with diverse genres while staying true to the film’s tone made Happy Ending’s soundtrack a standout. Whether it was love, humour, or introspection, each track seamlessly complemented the story's essence. As we mark 10 years of this cult classic, the songs of Happy Ending continue to remind us of the magic that Sachin-Jigar bring to Bollywood.