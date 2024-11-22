RadioandMusic
News |  22 Nov 2024

nimino releases new music video for hit single 'I Only Smoke When I Drink'

MUMBAI: Today, buzzing UK producer nimino unveils his first-ever music video for his viral hit “I Only Smoke When I Drink.” The video arrives hot on the heels of the recent remix from enigmatic house music wizard Claptone and in the midst of nimino’s current North American tour.

Starring Calam Lynch (Bridgerton, Sweetpea & LOTR: The Rings of Power) and Amelia Eve (The Haunting of Bly Manor), the new video spins the tale of two young, former lovers who inevitably run into each other during a night out partying with friends. The narrative taps directly into the infectious and relatable lyrics of the track: “I only smoke when I drink / And I only drink when I overthink / And I only think about you.”

The video serves not only as a milestone in nimino’s career but in his friendships with director Oskar Brockbank and actor Calam Lynch, with whom he’s always wanted to create a video.

The single has catapulted nimino into a world of streaming accolades. Initially blowing up on TikTok with 17M organic plays, “I Only Smoke When I Drink” is currently clocking in at over 500,000 plays per day, has spent 12 consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Chart, climbed to #21 on the official UK Singles Chart, has moved up to the BBC Radio 1 A list, and has amassed over 193k Shazams since its release. Wonderland has it on repeat, Diplo is rinsing it in his sets, and Music Ally analyzed the strategy behind its success.

The song is just a glimpse of nimino’s knack for catchy songwriting. Paired with his unique world-building techniques, nimino creates a rich palette of illusory, lo-fi, UKG-flecked house and hip-hop that has caught on in a serious way.

In light of the success of “I Only Smoke When I Drink,” nimino has returned to North America and his hometown of London, currently in the midst of a 13-show stint with sold-out shows in major cities like New York, Boston, as well as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and more. Equipped with two unique performances depending on the venue—a freeform DJ set for clubs and pop-ups and a finely crafted live show complete with custom visuals he created himself—nimino effortlessly bounces between vivid dance-floor grooves and powerful, emotive moments. You can check out videos of him performing here.

nimino Upcoming Tour Dates
November 22 – Great Northern – San Francisco, CA
November 23 – Crocodile @ Madame Lou's – Seattle, WA (Sold Out)
November 27 – Swan Dive – Las Vegas, NV
November 29 – Fortune – Vancouver, British Columbia (Sold Out)
November 30 – El Rey – Los Angeles, CA
December 05 - XOYO - London, UK (Sold Out)

