Global sensation Nora Fatehi to feature in Yo Yo Honey Singh's music video 'Payal', teaser out now

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi has once again grabbed headlines with her latest collaboration, this time with the iconic rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Nora will be featured in his upcoming music video titled ‘Payal’ from his highly anticipated album ‘Glory’. Taking to social media, Nora posted the teaser of the music video and captioned it, “It’s time for the next BIG THING. THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO OF #Payal by @yoyohoneysingh featuring @norafatehi & @paradox.here drops tomorrow From the album #Glory.” The teaser has sent fans into a frenzy as the music video is set to release on 18 November.

Earlier, Honey Singh shared a behind-the-scenes reel on social media, revealing that they filmed the music video in a bone-chilling -3 degrees Celsius. Praising Nora for her dedication, he referred to her as “legendary” and “super hard-working.” Nora continues to prove her versatility with every new project, excelling as an actress, dancer and singer, further cementing her status as a global star. Now, with Nora’s electrifying dance moves enhancing the visuals as seen in the teaser, the music video is set to elevate the experience, promising to be a spectacular treat for fans.

With over 46 million Instagram followers, Nora has firmly established herself as an international sensation. She is currently basking in the success of her Telugu film debut, ‘Matka’, which has been well received by audiences. Recently, she also made waves at Paris Fashion Week 2024, stunning at the Louis Vuitton show in the brand’s signature designs. Adding to her remarkable streak, Nora is also gearing up for the release of another music video with international artist Jason Derulo.