DJ Mag announces nominations for 18th annual Best of British Awards

MUMBAI: DJ Mag have announced the nominees for the Best Of British awards 2024, the media brand's annual celebration of the UK dance music scene.

This year marks the 18th edition of the awards, an annual celebration of UK talent from across the industry spectrum.

DJ Mag's Best of British Awards 2024 – The Nominees

Best DJ

DJ Storm

Eliza Rose

Enzo Siragusa

Joy Orbison

Sir Spyro

Breakthrough DJ

[IVY]

Arthi

AZYR

Kitty Amor

Max Dean

Best Producer

Hamdi

Kelly Lee Owens

Or:la

PAWSA

Tim Reaper

Breakthrough Producer

Josh Baker

Mia Koden

Nectax

Nyra

TAAHLIAH

Best MC/Vocalist

Becky Hill

Capo Lee

Manga Saint Hilare

Nemzzz

SGT Pokes

Breakthrough MC/Vocalist

BXKS

Clementine Douglas

namesbliss

Pozer

T.Roadz

Best Label

Deep Medi Musik

Exit Records

Future Retro London

More Time Records

Rekids

Breakthrough Label

Carouse

Clasico Records

Club Romantico

M.A.D RECORDS

re:lax

Best Album

Ezra Collective ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ [Partisan Records]

Gorgon City ‘Reverie’ [Positiva]

I.JORDAN ‘I AM JORDAN’ [Ninja Tune]

Midland ‘Fragments of Us’ [Graded]

Nia Archives ‘Silence Is Loud’ [HIJINXX / Island Records]

Best Compilation

V/A ‘20 Years Of Phonica’ [Phonica Records]

V/A ‘Club Moss’ [Wisdom Teeth]

Shygirl ‘fabric presents Shygirl’ [fabric Records]

V/A ‘Obligated Records: Vol.1’ [Obligated Records]

V/A ‘Optimo 25’ [Above Board Projects]

Best Track

Cromby ‘House Flava’ [Big Saldo's Chunkers]

Joy Orbison ‘flight fm’ [Hinge Finger / XL Recordings]

Oppidan ‘Mr. Sandman’ [Promised Land Recordings]

Shanti Celeste ‘Ice Cream Dream Boy’ [Method 808]

TSHA ‘Girls (feat. Rose Gray)’ [Ninja Tune]

Best Rap Album/Mixtape

Bashy ‘Being Poor is Expensive’ [Bish Bash Bosh Music]

Jawnino ‘40’ [True Panther Records]

Lex Amor ‘Forward Ever’ [Modern Oak]

Meekz ‘TRU’ [Self-released]

Nines ‘Quit While You're Ahead’ [Zino Records]

Best Rap Track

Chy Cartier ‘BOSSED UP’ [Self-released]

Cristale ‘Antisocial’ [4ZA Music / Black Butter]

K-Trap ‘Heaven or Hell’ [Thousand8 / EGA]

Pa Salieu ‘Belly’ [Warner Music UK]

SL ‘Tracey Beaker’ [Mic Cheque]

Best Club

fabric, London

FOLD, London

FORGE Warehouse, Sheffield

Sub Club, Glasgow

The Love Inn, Bristol

Best Club Event

CYNT Cardiff

Eastenderz

HE.SHE.THEY.

Twitch Belfast

Valve Sound System

Best Festival

Dialled In

Field Maneuvers

GALA

Gottwood

Lost Village

Underground Hero

Recognising the champions of grassroots UK music communities

Aba Shanti-I

Cormac

GIDEON

Judy Griffith [fabric]

Roony Keefe [RiskyRoadz]

The results will be announced on Thursday 12th December at a very special awards show party at The Steel Yard in London. The awards party will feature performances from an array of nominees from this year’s categories, with the first artists on the line-up set to be announced on Thursday 21st November.

Voters in DJ Mag’s Best of British awards save 50% on advance tickets to the award show, which are on sale now at DJTickets. The discount code is provided at the end of the voting process and is valid until 29th November 2024. £1 from each DJTickets purchase will be donated to Help Musicians, the official charity partner of DJ Mag’s Best of British awards.

Voting for the DJ Mag Best of British awards 2024 is open now until Thursday 28th November (12pm GMT). You can check the full list of categories and nominees below and cast your vote at bestofbritishvote.djmag.com.