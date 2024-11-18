DJ Mag announces nominations for 18th annual Best of British Awards

MUMBAI: DJ Mag have announced the nominees for the Best Of British awards 2024, the media brand's annual celebration of the UK dance music scene.
This year marks the 18th edition of the awards, an annual celebration of UK talent from across the industry spectrum.
DJ Mag's Best of British Awards 2024 – The Nominees
Best DJ
DJ Storm
Eliza Rose
Enzo Siragusa
Joy Orbison
Sir Spyro
Breakthrough DJ
[IVY]
Arthi
AZYR
Kitty Amor
Max Dean
Best Producer
Hamdi
Kelly Lee Owens
Or:la
PAWSA
Tim Reaper
Breakthrough Producer
Josh Baker
Mia Koden
Nectax
Nyra
TAAHLIAH
Best MC/Vocalist
Becky Hill
Capo Lee
Manga Saint Hilare
Nemzzz
SGT Pokes
Breakthrough MC/Vocalist
BXKS
Clementine Douglas
namesbliss
Pozer
T.Roadz
Best Label
Deep Medi Musik
Exit Records
Future Retro London
More Time Records
Rekids
Breakthrough Label
Carouse
Clasico Records
Club Romantico
M.A.D RECORDS
re:lax
Best Album
Ezra Collective ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ [Partisan Records]
Gorgon City ‘Reverie’ [Positiva]
I.JORDAN ‘I AM JORDAN’ [Ninja Tune]
Midland ‘Fragments of Us’ [Graded]
Nia Archives ‘Silence Is Loud’ [HIJINXX / Island Records]
Best Compilation
V/A ‘20 Years Of Phonica’ [Phonica Records]
V/A ‘Club Moss’ [Wisdom Teeth]
Shygirl ‘fabric presents Shygirl’ [fabric Records]
V/A ‘Obligated Records: Vol.1’ [Obligated Records]
V/A ‘Optimo 25’ [Above Board Projects]
Best Track
Cromby ‘House Flava’ [Big Saldo's Chunkers]
Joy Orbison ‘flight fm’ [Hinge Finger / XL Recordings]
Oppidan ‘Mr. Sandman’ [Promised Land Recordings]
Shanti Celeste ‘Ice Cream Dream Boy’ [Method 808]
TSHA ‘Girls (feat. Rose Gray)’ [Ninja Tune]
Best Rap Album/Mixtape
Bashy ‘Being Poor is Expensive’ [Bish Bash Bosh Music]
Jawnino ‘40’ [True Panther Records]
Lex Amor ‘Forward Ever’ [Modern Oak]
Meekz ‘TRU’ [Self-released]
Nines ‘Quit While You're Ahead’ [Zino Records]
Best Rap Track
Chy Cartier ‘BOSSED UP’ [Self-released]
Cristale ‘Antisocial’ [4ZA Music / Black Butter]
K-Trap ‘Heaven or Hell’ [Thousand8 / EGA]
Pa Salieu ‘Belly’ [Warner Music UK]
SL ‘Tracey Beaker’ [Mic Cheque]
Best Club
fabric, London
FOLD, London
FORGE Warehouse, Sheffield
Sub Club, Glasgow
The Love Inn, Bristol
Best Club Event
CYNT Cardiff
Eastenderz
HE.SHE.THEY.
Twitch Belfast
Valve Sound System
Best Festival
Dialled In
Field Maneuvers
GALA
Gottwood
Lost Village
Underground Hero
Recognising the champions of grassroots UK music communities
-
Aba Shanti-I
Cormac
GIDEON
Judy Griffith [fabric]
Roony Keefe [RiskyRoadz]
The results will be announced on Thursday 12th December at a very special awards show party at The Steel Yard in London. The awards party will feature performances from an array of nominees from this year’s categories, with the first artists on the line-up set to be announced on Thursday 21st November.
Voters in DJ Mag’s Best of British awards save 50% on advance tickets to the award show, which are on sale now at DJTickets. The discount code is provided at the end of the voting process and is valid until 29th November 2024. £1 from each DJTickets purchase will be donated to Help Musicians, the official charity partner of DJ Mag’s Best of British awards.
Voting for the DJ Mag Best of British awards 2024 is open now until Thursday 28th November (12pm GMT). You can check the full list of categories and nominees below and cast your vote at bestofbritishvote.djmag.com.
MUMBAI: 4th year in a row.read more
MUMBAI: Today, M3F Festival, Northread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more
As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more
MUMBAI: The Iyer Foundation is proud to present the 11th Saadhna – Festival of Music, an exceptional celebration of India’s finest female musicians....read more
MUMBAI: In hip-hop, just about the best position to be in is “old enough to know what you’re talking about, yet young enough to still be dangerous.”...read more
MUMBAI: Punjab’s emerging music genius Jerry has dropped "Culture", a masterpiece that proudly waves the flag of Punjab's unparalleled heritage. The...read more
MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is excited to announce that RISEN CROW has officially released their debut single and music video for "Risen Crow", the...read more
MUMBAI: Multifaceted singer, dancer, and music producer XIN LIU returns with her latest English single, “Take a Sip,” available now on all digital...read more