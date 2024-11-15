RadioandMusic
News |  15 Nov 2024 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

Everyone You Know drop fearless album 'Ain't Smiled In Ages'

MUMBAI: Today, the genre-defying brother duo Everyone You Know (EYK) release brand new album, ‘Ain’t Smiled in Ages’. Listen to the album [HERE]. Rhys and Harvey, who make up EYK, blend gritty realism with heart-pounding beats in a sophisticated eleven track record that serves as a vivid document to a big weekend. The release follows the announcement of their 2025 headline tour across the nation. Buy tickets [HERE]. 

Everyone You Know are a British music duo known for their sharp, narrative-driven lyrics. Also known as EYK, the brothers have quickly become a voice for a generation who are proudly living for the weekend. Their debut EP ‘Cheer Up Charlie’ was released in 2018, followed by the ‘Just For The Times’ mixtape in 2021. They have collaborated with internationally renowned artists and had their music featured on FIFA 20, and have performed at major festivals including Reading & Leeds, Roskilde and Boomtown.

Delivering a weekend filled with suspense, euphoric dance floors and bittersweet comedowns, the brothers crafted ‘Ain’t Smiled in Ages’ in their home studio, a space built by their dad. Kicking off the album earlier this year, their ‘Think About His Mother’ single captured the tension and potential violence of a chaotic night out. From a chain-smoking friend to a regretful decision, Rhys delivers a raw, spoken-word performance over Harvey's atmospheric production. ‘Waiting,’ tapped into an upbeat tempo that played host to the 90’s classic sample CeCe Peniston’s ‘Finally’ and the album’s emotional centrepiece, ‘Hoodies & Hats’, addresses the pain of loss and the ways men cope with grief, underpinned by vulnerable production and candid lyrics.

Of the album, Rhys and Harvey note that: "Ain’t Smiled In Ages is an album of moments. Highs and lows. Happy and sad. Euphoric and high energy. We all have our own ways of coping. The album is about people you might look at and judge but underneath they’re great people.”

EYK’s brand new record, out now, flawlessly showcases the brothers' naturally unfiltered approach and nostalgic rhythmic delivery. Co-written with industry heavyweights David Sneddon and Theo Hutchcraft, Ain’t Smiled in Ages’ explores the highs and lows of suburban life, offering both moments of unbridled joy and an underlying sense of darkness.

UK Tour Dates – February 2025

7th Feb – Birmingham @ O2

8th Feb – Manchester @ Academy 2

Sunday 9th Feb – Leeds @ The Wardrobe

Tuesday 11th Feb – Bristol @ Thekla

Wednesday 12th Feb – Brighton @ Concorde 2

Thursday 13th Feb – Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

Saturday 15th Feb – London @ Electric Ballroom

Album tracklist:

1. Proper Stuff

2. The Drive

3. Holy (Interlude)

4. Waiting

5. Adored

6. All My Friends Are Taking Drugs

7. Kiss The Sky

8. Think About His Mother

9. One Call

10. Fear

11. Hoodies & Hats

