With 'Kanguva' now in theatres, Rockstar DSP's music is setting the screens on fire, leaving fans in awe

MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP, seems to be spreading his musical magic across the town! With the recently released Suriya starrer ‘Kanguva’ now in theatres, Rockstar DSP, who has composed the film's music, has once again showcased his incredible talent.

From the outstanding background score to the catchy songs, every track in ‘Kanguva’ is infused with DSP’s signature style, earning widespread praise. His work on the film's music has elevated it to a whole new level and his musical genius is shining through like never before.

The entire team behind ‘Kanguva’, including director Siva and the producers, had previously expressed their admiration for DSP’s contribution, acknowledging how his music has taken the film to greater heights. This is the true magic of Rockstar DSP.

The effort put into creating such outstanding background music is truly evident. When experienced in theatres, it gives you goosebumps and heightens the intensity of each scene. All of this impact is due to the power of the background music. Further, tracks like ‘Fire Song’, ‘YOLO’, and ‘Thalaivane’ have become instant fan favourites, with their infectious beats getting everyone to groove nonstop. The music has sparked a nationwide frenzy, and it’s clear that DSP’s musical prowess is at the heart of the film’s success. With ‘Kanguva’ now in theatres, the songs and background score have already taken the internet by storm, quickly becoming some of the biggest hits of the year. Fans are going wild experiencing the power of his music in the theatres, cementing DSP’s status as one of the most sought-after composers in the industry.

In addition to ‘Kanguva’, Rockstar DSP had also kicked off his much-anticipated India Tour, starting with a concert in Hyderabad. While the Hyderabad show marked the first stop, DSP is set to perform in several other cities across the country. While official dates and locations are yet to be announced, fans can look forward to upcoming shows in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and other northern cities, creating a massive buzz ahead of the announcements. Looking ahead to 2024, DSP has an exciting lineup of projects, including ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’, Dhanush’s ‘Kubera’ and an untitled film with Ram Charan. The year ahead promises even more musical magic from Rockstar DSP!