Tiësto releases new single 'Tantalizing,' in collaboration with Soaky Siren

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-winning dance music icon Tiësto teams up with multi-platinum artist Soaky Siren for his new release "Tantalizing," out now on his label Musical Freedom, which sees Tiësto continuing to be inspired by and experimenting with different sounds. True to everything he does, Tiësto has put his own unique feel on the record, which begins with shimmering melodies and a rhythmic bassline, all tied together with Siren's sultry vocals for a sonic experience that simply begs to be danced to. "Tantalizing" is exactly its namesake - a tempting, alluring track that transports the listener to steamy Caribbean dancefloors where you are free to lose yourself in the music.
"It was incredible collaborating with Soaky Siren on this record, and I couldn't be happier that we are releasing it to the world! The sounds of this song really fit with my current personal listening and DJ performance tracklist!" - Tiësto
"Conceptually, we leaned into the beauty of the build - desire lives in the tension before the release. There was such a vibe in the room when this was made, and I'm excited to see it touch the world in the same way. Afro House, Caribbean, and Dance music all share this pulse where rhythm and energy are cornerstones. I'm grateful for having such brilliant collaborators who love to take risks. It's truly an honor to celebrate this confluence of culture and sound with Tiësto; he's an absolute legend." - Soaky Siren
Tiësto
Tiësto is a pillar in electronic music and an artist that transcends beyond that – Tiësto is an experience. Throughout his unparalleled career, the GRAMMY Award-winning, pla
Soaky Siren
Bahamian artist and songwriter Soaky Siren is a multi-genre powerhouse who continues to make waves with artistry as indelible as her roots. Since stepping into the Los Angeles music scene, her fierce, raw, and kinetic presence has solidified her place as a multi-platinum, Latin Grammy-nominated songwriter, now carving her own lane as a breakout artist. With fresh accomplishments - including a feature on Riton's hit single "Sugar" and music placements in Tulsa King season 2, Harlem, P Valley, and more - Soaky's versatility knows no bounds. Her journey from penning verses in her mother's closet to effortlessly crossing genres today sets her apart, allowing her to dive into everything from dancehall to pop to urban with ease. In addition to her recent placements, Soaky has co-written records for top artists, including Jason Derulo's "Tip Toe," Aespa's "Whiplash," Rita Ora and Chris Brown's "Body on Me," Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello's smash "Hey Ma," and Big Freedia's "Karaoke" featuring Lizzo. As her momentum continues to surge, Soaky Siren is cementing her place as an artist whose reach spans airwaves, playlists, and genres, creating an impact as unforgettable as her sound.
Tiësto's forthcoming dates:
Nov 08 - LIV - Miami, FL
Nov 09 - EDC Orlando - Orlando. FL
Nov 15 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
Nov 22 - Rawhide Western Town & Event Center - Chandler, AZ
Nov 23 - Omnia - Las Vegas, NV
Dec 05 - Echostage - Washington, DC
Dec 06 - Echostage - Washington, DC
Dec 07 - Ovation Hall - Atlantic City, NJ
Dec 13 - Ford Park - Vail, CO
Dec 31 - Forever Midnight LA - Los Angeles, CA
Artists: Tiësto, Soaky Siren
Title: Tantalizing
Label: Musical Freedom
Release date: November 08, 2024
MUMBAI: Hoopr, a leader in the royalty-free music space, is proud to unveil its latest innovationread more
As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more
However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more
MUMBAI:The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) are delighted to celebrate the success of...read more
MUMBAI: The global stage just got a whole lot spicier as India’s music maverick Yo Yo Honey Singh hosted an exclusive dinner for American pop...read more
MUMBAI: Rising singer-songwriter TJ Chahal has made an impressive debut with his first music video, an evocative love song that tells a story of...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to experience a face-melting, earth-shattering, and soul-awakening musical epic! Bodhi and the Omega Force is here to set the stage...read more
MUMBAI: GRAMMY-winning dance music icon Tiësto teams up with multi-platinum artist Soaky Siren for his new release "Tantalizing," out now on his...read more