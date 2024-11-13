RadioandMusic
Tiësto releases new single 'Tantalizing,' in collaboration with Soaky Siren

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-winning dance music icon Tiësto teams up with multi-platinum artist Soaky Siren for his new release "Tantalizing," out now on his label Musical Freedom, which sees Tiësto continuing to be inspired by and experimenting with different sounds. True to everything he does, Tiësto has put his own unique feel on the record, which begins with shimmering melodies and a rhythmic bassline, all tied together with Siren's sultry vocals for a sonic experience that simply begs to be danced to. "Tantalizing" is exactly its namesake - a tempting, alluring track that transports the listener to steamy Caribbean dancefloors where you are free to lose yourself in the music.

"It was incredible collaborating with Soaky Siren on this record, and I couldn't be happier that we are releasing it to the world! The sounds of this song really fit with my current personal listening and DJ performance tracklist!" - Tiësto

"Conceptually, we leaned into the beauty of the build - desire lives in the tension before the release. There was such a vibe in the room when this was made, and I'm excited to see it touch the world in the same way. Afro House, Caribbean, and Dance music all share this pulse where rhythm and energy are cornerstones. I'm grateful for having such brilliant collaborators who love to take risks. It's truly an honor to celebrate this confluence of culture and sound with Tiësto; he's an absolute legend." - Soaky Siren

Tiësto
Tiësto is a pillar in electronic music and an artist that transcends beyond that – Tiësto is an experience. Throughout his unparalleled career, the GRAMMY Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon has brought electronic music to the masses, first rising out of the underground scene to become one of the biggest and most influential DJ/producers of all time; fast-forward to now, where he is at peak creativity and still evolving the sound of electronic music. Tiësto continues to headline and play the mainstage of every major international dance music festival while maintaining his Las Vegas legacy, where he created the template for DJ residencies. Meanwhile, he's sold more than 40M+ albums, clocked eight Billboard Hot 100 hits, and aggregated an incredible 25B worldwide streams. His album "Drive" was the first to achieve gold status in 2023, and among the litany of hits on the album are chart-topping singles "The Business" (2,1B+ streams)", "Don't Be Shy" with Karol G (1,4B+ streams), and his new single "Hot Honey" with Alana Sprinsteen (10M streams). The recent announcement of Tiësto's landmark Prismatic set (Forest Hills Stadium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre) marks the beginning of a new milestone in his career - giving fans a taste of what's to come and a chance to re-experience where it all started. He is taking fans on a sonic journey from the nostalgic trance, and deep melodic house, all the way to the current hits we all know and love, as well as some new music. Tiësto kicked off 2024 with the announcement of his exclusive residencies that see him headlining a variety of spectacular properties and venues across Las Vegas, marking the first time hospitality industry titans on the strip have come together to present a shared artist residency. Tickets here. Stay tuned for more new music and live dates from Tiësto.

Soaky Siren
Bahamian artist and songwriter Soaky Siren is a multi-genre powerhouse who continues to make waves with artistry as indelible as her roots. Since stepping into the Los Angeles music scene, her fierce, raw, and kinetic presence has solidified her place as a multi-platinum, Latin Grammy-nominated songwriter, now carving her own lane as a breakout artist. With fresh accomplishments - including a feature on Riton's hit single "Sugar" and music placements in Tulsa King season 2, Harlem, P Valley, and more - Soaky's versatility knows no bounds. Her journey from penning verses in her mother's closet to effortlessly crossing genres today sets her apart, allowing her to dive into everything from dancehall to pop to urban with ease. In addition to her recent placements, Soaky has co-written records for top artists, including Jason Derulo's "Tip Toe," Aespa's "Whiplash," Rita Ora and Chris Brown's "Body on Me," Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello's smash "Hey Ma," and Big Freedia's "Karaoke" featuring Lizzo. As her momentum continues to surge, Soaky Siren is cementing her place as an artist whose reach spans airwaves, playlists, and genres, creating an impact as unforgettable as her sound.

Tiësto's forthcoming dates:

Nov 08 - LIV - Miami, FL
Nov 09 - EDC Orlando - Orlando. FL
Nov 15 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
Nov 22 - Rawhide Western Town & Event Center - Chandler, AZ
Nov 23 - Omnia - Las Vegas, NV
Dec 05 - Echostage - Washington, DC
Dec 06 - Echostage - Washington, DC
Dec 07 - Ovation Hall - Atlantic City, NJ
Dec 13 - Ford Park - Vail, CO
Dec 31 - Forever Midnight LA - Los Angeles, CA

Artists: Tiësto, Soaky Siren
Title: Tantalizing
Label: Musical Freedom
Release date: November 08, 2024

 

More info on Tiësto / Soaky Siren / Musical Freedom:

 

