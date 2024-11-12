Immersive fan-engagement platform Artisteverse partners with iconic folk-rock band Indian Ocean

MUMBAI: Metastar Media, a Web3 media tech start-up using Web 2 + Web3 technologies and 3D Immersive experiences, was set up with the goal to create an artiste-first ecosystem that allows both independent artists and their communities to thrive.

A disruptive idea, Metastar Media’s Artisteverse seeks to leverage cutting-edge immersive technologies and Web3 innovations to address the gaps of traditional digital platforms. Imagined as a ‘Direct to Fan’ platform to help artistes better engage and monetize their core fan base, Artisteverse provides artists a custom-designed platform that amalgamates streaming, e-commerce, fan engagement, online arts education and metaverse experiences.

For the latest iteration of a fully immersive and interactive 3D metaverse platform under Metastar’s Artisteverse, the startup has partnered with legendary folk rock band Indian Ocean – marking the platform’s first foray with a band – to trace the iconic ensemble’s journey over the last 35 years since its inception in 1990.

Available from November 1, on Indian Ocean’s Artisteverse, fans now have access to a repository of documentaries streaming exclusively on the platform alongside never-heard-before stories about the band members, exclusive merch to buy alongside limited edition art inspired by the band’s music.

“Indian Ocean are true pioneers in every sense and the fact that they are still going strong after 35 years is testament to their ability to appeal to music lovers across generations and their amazing connection with them. We wanted to take that relationship to the next level,” says Metaverse founder Shatadru Sarkar.

“With their Artisteverse platform, fans of the band will be able to take a deep dive into their journey and rich legacy like never before, and literally immersive themselves in everything that is Indian Ocean,” Sarkar adds.

Early adopters of this idea and technology include multi-percussionist and music director Bickram Ghosh, singer and performer Manasi Scott, sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and one of India’s foremost dancer-choreographers Priyadarsini Govind.

35 Years of Indian Ocean in the metaverse

One of India’s most popular bands, Indian Ocean has bridged the chasm that limits most independent musicians. Their politically-informed and emotionally-charged music warmed the hearts of fans and reached the ears of Bollywood filmmakers to soundtrack their stories.

Known for their unique blend of Indian traditional music with rock, jazz, and other genres, they have created a unique voice and with soul-stirring hits like ‘Kandisa’, ‘Bandeh’ (Black Friday, 2004), ‘Ma Rewa’ and ‘Tu Kisi Rail Si’ (Masaan, 2015), the band has built up a dedicated fan base across age groups.

The Indian Ocean Artisteverse is a chronicle of the band’s journey as they have changed and adapted through more than three decades in the music industry.

The band’s personality and persona are reflected in this virtual world, which will serve as an innovative and interactive space for their fans to connect, learn and be privy to exclusive content.

The current band members, Amit Kilam (drums, percussion, vocals), Nikhil Rao (lead guitar), Rahul Ram (bass guitar), Himanshu Joshi (vocals) and Tuheen Chakravorty (tabla and percussion) share anecdotes and stories behind the band’s music and albums as well as share knowledge in the form of masterclasses. The platform would also allow superfans special access to new music and listening sessions.

“We had a lot of fun putting together things about ourselves - some of which even we didn’t know - and some questions which we explored and we would love people to come in and find out more about all aspects of the band,” says Rahul Ram, one of the founding members of the band. “You can hear our music repeatedly on any platform, you can watch a concert but that goes by in a flash but here in our direct-to-fan artisteverse, you can immerse yourself in the world of Indian Ocean,” he adds.

“A journey of 35 years is not possible without the support of our incredible fans, and we wanted to create a space where we can give back to our fan community,” says Amit Kilam, who has been a part of the band since 1994, adding, “Our Artisteverse is an immersive and interactive format that will make it more interesting and engaging than typical social media platforms. And it’s where fans can enjoy access to exclusive music, merchandise, NFTs and new videos.”

Indian Ocean’s Artisteverse is now live on and will be showcased during the ongoing Indian Ocean tour.