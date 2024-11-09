Get Ready for a Spooktacular Halloween as horror hits take center stage in 2024

MUMBAI: Halloween 2024 is just around the corner, and this year has been nothing short of thrilling for fans of horror. From cinemas to streaming platforms, the genre has seen an impressive resurgence, with stories that terrify, entertain, and leave a lasting impact. Whether it’s the spine-chilling narratives of traditional horror or the light-hearted yet spooky appeal of horror-comedies, 2024 has been a year that fully embraced the dark and eerie side of entertainment.

This October, audiences have been spoilt for choice with a string of horror hits, both on the big screen and digital platforms. A standout trend this season is the emergence of sleeper hitsthat have dominated the box office and streaming platforms. Stree 2, the sequel to the beloved horror-comedy, has once again delighted viewers with its perfect mix of folklore and scares, raking in over INR 180 crores and emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Munjya, a tale deeply rooted in superstition and rural folklore, mesmerized audiences with its gripping storyline and strong female lead, grossing over INR 150 crores and establishing itself as a top horror contender. OTT platforms have also contributed to the spooky fun, with Zee5’s Kakuda—a horror-comedy starring Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh—offering a refreshing mix of humor and paranormal thrills, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Not to be outdone, audio platforms have also tapped into the horror trend with blockbuster audio series. Pocket FM has produced some standout original horror content this year, with shows like Kaalbhairavi and Bhay Nagar becoming popular among listeners. Kaalbhairavi challenges patriarchal notions through the story of a young girl and her aunt who possess supernatural powers, leading to spine-chilling incidents that blur the line between reality and the supernatural. Bhay Nagar, on the other hand, follows a girl caught between two dreadful time-cycles, fighting for her existence across past and present in the cursed town of Bhay Nagar. Both shows immerse listeners in terrifying worlds, brought to life solely through sound, highlighting the power of audio storytelling in the horror genre.

Vineet Singh, VP, Brand Marketing and Communications, Pocket FM, shared his thoughts on this growing trend, “Horror has always been a genre that stirs powerful emotions, but 2024 has transformed how we experience fear—especially through audio. At Pocket FM, we harness the immersive power of sound to heighten the terror, pulling listeners into chilling worlds where their imagination sets the boundaries. Our audiences don't just listen; they live the story, feeling every shiver and pulse as if they're right in the middle of the nightmare. This evolving trend shows that horror storytelling now transcends mediums, leaving an indelible mark long after the episode ends—sometimes even in broad daylight.”

2024 has undoubtedly been the year of horror. As Halloween approaches, it's clear that the genre has firmly reclaimed its place at the top, with both horror and horror-comedy thriving across platforms. Audiences have shown a growing appetite for stories that push the boundaries of fear, and with films likeBhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the horizon, the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Whether you're a fan of psychological terror, jump scares, or the lighter side of spooky, this year has delivered it all—proving that sometimes, fear is the best form of entertainment.