Get ready for the biggest EDM anthem yet: Sunburn Goa 2024’s official anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’ by KSHMR & OTIOT feat. KEL is out!

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, proudly announces the release of its official 2024 anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’, by internationally renowned DJ and producer, KSHMR who is also performing at the highly-anticipated music festival, along with the upcoming powerhouse, OTIOT. The banger anthem, this year a musical tribute to Diwali, that has got everyone humming to its tune, blending global ethnic vibes with KSHMR’s signature electronic beats, creating the perfect high-energy soundscape to set the stage for an epic Sunburn Goa experience.

The 'Khoye Yahaan' music video captures all the magic and intensity of Sunburn Goa with heart-thumping visuals from KSHMR’s Sunburn Goa performances, featuring OTIOT’s electric beats and singer KEL’s powerful vocals and showcasing the festival's electric vibe! Since its drop on Thursday, October 31st, 'Khoye Yahaan' has already racked up an astounding 250,000 streams in less than a week, sparking massive digital buzz and building festival fever among EDM lovers worldwide!

KSHMR's journey with Sunburn has been legendary, with anthems that have become the soundtrack of festival magic, from 2015's 'Bazaar' to 'Mandala', 'SHIVA', 'The Golden Army' and 2021's 'Around the World'. Each track has amplified Sunburn's iconic energy, earning it a place as India’s biggest music festival and a go-to destination for EDM fans! Now, with 'Khoye Yahaan', Sunburn Goa 2024 is primed to raise the stakes even higher for its 18th edition, taking over Goa's stunning shores between December 28th and 30th.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the new track KSHMR said, “Sunburn Goa has always had a special place in my heart. Each anthem we’ve created has been a journey and ‘Khoye Yahaan’ is a tribute to all the memories and magic that Sunburn brings each year. I can't wait for fans to experience this track and make it their anthem too."

Karan Singh, CEO - Sunburn, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to present ‘Khoye Yahaan’ as the official anthem of Sunburn Goa 2024. KSHMR’s music is synonymous with Sunburn’s essence, capturing the vibrant energy and passion of our festival. This track not only showcases his incredible talent but also serves as a powerful tribute to the inimitable experiences and memories our fans create every year. We believe that ‘Khoye Yahaan’ will resonate deeply with our audience.”

Sunburn Goa 2024 promises an exceptional line-up, featuring Grammy Award-winning EDM juggernaut Skrillex, techno superstar Alesso and South Korean global icon Peggy Gou as headliners. Joining them are the renowned DJ KSHMR and the talented ARGY, among others, ensuring an unparalleled musical journey at one of Asia’s most awaited festivals. The festival will transport attendees into a stunning underwater world, with immersive themes, jaw-dropping visuals and a line-up that’s guaranteed to set the dancefloor ablaze. Grab your tickets now, exclusively on BookMyShow.

Prepare to lose yourself in the electrifying beats of ‘Khoye Yahaan’ and celebrate Sunburn Goa 2024, an unforgettable journey into the heart of EDM culture.