RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2024 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready for the biggest EDM anthem yet: Sunburn Goa 2024’s official anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’ by KSHMR & OTIOT feat. KEL is out!

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, proudly announces the release of its official 2024 anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’, by internationally renowned DJ and producer, KSHMR who is also performing at the highly-anticipated music festival, along with the upcoming powerhouse, OTIOT. The banger anthem, this year a musical tribute to Diwali, that has got everyone humming to its tune, blending global ethnic vibes with KSHMR’s signature electronic beats, creating the perfect high-energy soundscape to set the stage for an epic Sunburn Goa experience.

The 'Khoye Yahaan' music video captures all the magic and intensity of Sunburn Goa with heart-thumping visuals from KSHMR’s Sunburn Goa performances, featuring OTIOT’s electric beats and singer KEL’s powerful vocals and showcasing the festival's electric vibe! Since its drop on Thursday, October 31st, 'Khoye Yahaan' has already racked up an astounding 250,000 streams in less than a week, sparking massive digital buzz and building festival fever among EDM lovers worldwide!

KSHMR's journey with Sunburn has been legendary, with anthems that have become the soundtrack of festival magic, from 2015's 'Bazaar' to 'Mandala', 'SHIVA', 'The Golden Army' and 2021's 'Around the World'. Each track has amplified Sunburn's iconic energy, earning it a place as India’s biggest music festival and a go-to destination for EDM fans! Now, with 'Khoye Yahaan', Sunburn Goa 2024 is primed to raise the stakes even higher for its 18th edition, taking over Goa's stunning shores between December 28th and 30th.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the new track KSHMR said, “Sunburn Goa has always had a special place in my heart. Each anthem we’ve created has been a journey and ‘Khoye Yahaan’ is a tribute to all the memories and magic that Sunburn brings each year. I can't wait for fans to experience this track and make it their anthem too."

Karan Singh, CEO - Sunburn, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to present ‘Khoye Yahaan’ as the official anthem of Sunburn Goa 2024. KSHMR’s music is synonymous with Sunburn’s essence, capturing the vibrant energy and passion of our festival. This track not only showcases his incredible talent but also serves as a powerful tribute to the inimitable experiences and memories our fans create every year. We believe that ‘Khoye Yahaan’ will resonate deeply with our audience.”

Sunburn Goa 2024 promises an exceptional line-up, featuring Grammy Award-winning EDM juggernaut Skrillex, techno superstar Alesso and South Korean global icon Peggy Gou as headliners. Joining them are the renowned DJ KSHMR and the talented ARGY, among others, ensuring an unparalleled musical journey at one of Asia’s most awaited festivals. The festival will transport attendees into a stunning underwater world, with immersive themes, jaw-dropping visuals and a line-up that’s guaranteed to set the dancefloor ablaze. Grab your tickets now, exclusively on BookMyShow.

Follow Sunburn’s social channels for the latest updates:

·         Instagram: @sunburnfestival

·         Twitter (X): @SunburnFestival

·         Facebook: SunburnFestival

Prepare to lose yourself in the electrifying beats of ‘Khoye Yahaan’ and celebrate Sunburn Goa 2024, an unforgettable journey into the heart of EDM culture.

 

 

Tags
Sunburn Skrillex music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Nov 2024

After Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Baby John’ is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film containing all the elements of a blockbuster, what adds more to the enthusiasm is the unmissable title track by Raja Kumari.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

‘Gubbara’ by Amit Trivedi: A feel-good anthem for every mood

MUMBAI: 6th November 2024, Amit Trivedi, renowned Indian music director, composer, and singer released his most-awaited album Azaad Collab. Alongside the album, he unveiled the music video for ‘Gubbara’. The song is rendered by Amit Trivedi, with beautiful lyrics penned by Kausar Munir.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

Heavy and Unapologetic: Alt Metal Band Illegal Mind releases new single "Foo!"

MUMBAI: The lyrics take listeners through a comical journey of disappointment as the character reluctantly tries lambics and goses, only to be met with disgust.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

38 Music Technology Companies, 25 Master Classes and Workshops and More at IMSTA FESTA Toronto 2024 on November 23

MUMBAI: IMSTA has announced the preliminary lineup of master class presenters for the upcoming IMSTA FESTA Toronto, scheduled for Saturday, November 23, at the Toronto Metropolitan University.

read more
 | 06 Nov 2024

Music Festivals are turning up the heat for Indian singles– With 74% down for a concert as a first date!

MUMBAI: With the music festival season being in full bloom, happn, one of India’s leading dating apps, is here to help Singles discover the art of finding love in the rhythm of the night!

read more

RnM Biz

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

top# 5 articles

1
After Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John'

MUMBAI: The much-awaited teaser of ‘Baby John’ is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film...read more

2
Get ready for the biggest EDM anthem yet: Sunburn Goa 2024’s official anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’ by KSHMR & OTIOT feat. KEL is out!

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, proudly announces the release of its official 2024 anthem, ‘Khoye Yahaan’, by...read more

3
Parchaiyan: A Rock Anthem of Heartbreak and Resilience

MUMBAI: Parchaiyan, the latest Hindi rock single by Siddhant Goenka, featuring Shreya Phukan’s captivating vocals. This track marks Siddhant’s first...read more

4
Music Festivals are turning up the heat for Indian singles– With 74% down for a concert as a first date!

MUMBAI: With the music festival season being in full bloom, happn, one of India’s leading dating apps, is here to help Singles discover the art of...read more

5
‘Gubbara’ by Amit Trivedi: A feel-good anthem for every mood

MUMBAI: 6th November 2024, Amit Trivedi, renowned Indian music director, composer, and singer released his most-awaited album Azaad Collab. Alongside...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games