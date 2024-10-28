RadioandMusic
News |  28 Oct 2024 20:43 |  By RnMTeam

KARMA announces "The Warm Up Tour" across India

MUMBAI: KARMA, the talented rapper from Dehradun known for his hit tracks "BADA" featuring KSHMR and "Karta Kya Hai" featuring Raftaar, is excited to announce his much-anticipated India tour, "The Warm Up Tour." Spanning Ten cities across the country, the tour will bring KARMA's signature sound and high-energy performances to fans nationwide.

Tour Dates, Venue and Capacity:
7th November - Mumbai - AntiSocial - 1000
22nd November - Chandigarh - Sante - 800
24th November - Delhi - TBD - 1500-2000
30th November - Dehradun - TBD - 700
7th December - Jaipur - Sambre (Mostly) - 700 15th December - Indore - TBD - 800
16th December - Bhopal - TBD - 600 (Final details for three more cities and venues to be announced soon on Karma's page.)

KARMA’s "The Warm Up Tour" is set to deliver an unforgettable experience with a mix of his biggest hits, tracks from his latest EP, How Much a Rhyme Costs. Fans can look forward to electrifying performances, stunning visuals, and a concert experience only KARMA can provide. Sharing his excitement about the tour, KARMA said, "I’m beyond thrilled for my debut tour. My fans have shown me so much love, and it’s time to give back. The energy they bring is incredible, and I can’t wait to take ‘The Warm Up Tour’ to these amazing cities and my hometown, Dehradun. It’s going to be an unforgettable journey!" Tickets for "The Warm Up Tour" will be available on Skillbox.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on one of the year’s most exciting tours. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit KARMA’s social media pages.

