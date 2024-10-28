AIAAs 70th Anniversary: Recognizing contributions to theatre and music

MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari Of Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain) & Rekha Rohitashv Gour (President & Vice President Of AIAA) cordially organised “Sudarshan Gour Kala Gaurav Samman/ Awards” In The Field Of Theatre Art & Announcement Of “Anup Jalota Awards” In The Field Of Music & Celebration Of 70th Foundation Day Of AIAA.

The Awards Instituted By AIAA (All India Artists Association), Which Was Established By Rohitashv Ji Father & Theatre Veteran Late Sudarshan Gour In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Around 7 Decades Ago.

Chief Guest Bhajan Samrat Padamshri Anup Jalota Honoured Eminent Theatre Personalities With The Prestigious Award Like Sulbha Nishan Arya, Kuldeep Singh, Om Katare, Jayant Deshmuk, Abhijit Lahiri, Gyan Prakash, Mukul Nag, Rakesh Sahu, Harbansh Singh Bisht, Anita Neha Prakash & Arun Shekhar.

The Award Function Was Held At Veda Kunba Theatre, Andheri West, Mumbai.