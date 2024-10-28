RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Oct 2024 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

AIAAs 70th Anniversary: Recognizing contributions to theatre and music

MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari Of Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain) & Rekha Rohitashv Gour (President & Vice President Of AIAA) cordially organised “Sudarshan Gour Kala Gaurav Samman/ Awards” In The Field Of Theatre Art & Announcement Of “Anup Jalota Awards” In The Field Of Music & Celebration Of 70th Foundation Day Of AIAA.

The Awards Instituted By AIAA (All India Artists Association), Which Was Established By Rohitashv Ji Father & Theatre Veteran Late Sudarshan Gour In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Around 7 Decades Ago.

Chief Guest Bhajan Samrat Padamshri Anup Jalota Honoured Eminent Theatre Personalities With The Prestigious Award Like Sulbha Nishan Arya, Kuldeep Singh, Om Katare, Jayant Deshmuk, Abhijit Lahiri, Gyan Prakash, Mukul Nag, Rakesh Sahu, Harbansh Singh Bisht, Anita Neha Prakash & Arun Shekhar.

The Award Function Was Held At Veda Kunba Theatre, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Tags
Rohitashv Gour Anup Jalota Sulbha Nishan Arya Kuldeep Singh Om Katare Jayant Deshmuk Abhijit Lahiri
Related news
 | 22 May 2024

Experience the magical weave of Anup Jalota live in concert at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring melodies with the iconic Indian singer, musician, and actor, Anup Jalota, as he is set to grace the stage with a captivating live performance at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore on this Saturday, May 25, 2024.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2023

ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry

MUMBAI: The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), which is the apex body representing singers in India, recently signed a historic agreement with the Indian Music Industry (IMI), the apex body representing music labels in India.

read more
 | 27 Feb 2023

Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota receives Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

MUMBAI: Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota received the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards from the President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2022

Amar Jyoti is ready to bring yet another musical tribute to the unknown Martyrs

MUMBAI: As we are nearing to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, Tabla Wizard Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society is all set to present Amar Jyoti, a Tribute to Unknown Soldiers on 3rd August 2022 at Kamani Auditorium.

read more
 | 11 Jun 2022

Jury Pankaj Udhas talks about two major goals of 5th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud

MUMBAI: Indian ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas is one of the jury of the 5th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud along with Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Rekha Bhardwaj, and Sudeep Banerji.

read more

RnM Biz

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook theread more

IPRS sustains its position as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region as per CISAC Global Collection Report 2024

However low compliance and slow paid subscription growth restrict revenue potential read more

Sennheiser unveils spectera at broadcasting India 2024, redefining wireless audio

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a renowned leader in audio technology, showcased various audio solutions at Bread more

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across theread more

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

top# 5 articles

1
Halsey new album 'The Great Impersonator' out now

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® nominated, genre-blending artist Halsey released her highly anticipated 5th studio album, The Great Impersonator.read more

2
Indian Ocean celebrates 35 years with a special live concert tour across India

MUMBAI: Indian Ocean is celebrating over three decades of the band’s groundbreaking music in a special 35th-anniversary concert tour across India,...read more

3
How podcasts are redefining modern communication

MUMBAI: Content creators sought fresh, innovative avenues to break their routine, and that's when podcasts emerged as a game-changer. Today, with...read more

4
AIAAs 70th Anniversary: Recognizing contributions to theatre and music

MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari Of Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain) & Rekha Rohitashv Gour (President & Vice President Of AIAA) cordially...read more

5
KARMA announces "The Warm Up Tour" across India

MUMBAI: KARMA, the talented rapper from Dehradun known for his hit tracks "BADA" featuring KSHMR and "Karta Kya Hai" featuring Raftaar, is excited to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games